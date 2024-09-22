Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying

Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both found to be taking a few too many chances ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

This comes after the pair both defied low expectations in qualifying on Saturday, the session ending with the Dutchman P2 and Hamilton P3.

Reigning champions Red Bull have looked unusually off the pace they set at the start of the year, with main man Verstappen failing to secure a victory since the Spanish GP back in June.

To make matters worse, Christian Horner's outfit were knocked off the top spot in the constructors' standings last week when McLaren overtook them, having emerged as the dark horse of the 2024 season.

Toto Wolff's Mercedes have also experienced their fair share of peaks and troughs, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both securing wins amid a deluge of car trouble.

Lando Norris is just 59 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

Lewis Hamilton has frequently bemoaned the W15's performance this season

Why have the FIA deleted qualifying lap times?

Following the qualifying session at Marina Bay, the FIA confirmed which drivers had had their lap time deleted, in accordance with Article 12.4.1.e of the governing body's International Sporting Code.

Hamilton and Verstappen were just two of the stars who fell victim, along with both Ferraris, adding to the Scuderia's woeful Saturday after last year's winner, Carlos Sainz, crashed out of the session.

A document from the FIA stated: “The cars below did not use the track at turns 2, 11 and 19.”

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 21:03:06 2:03.928 2 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 21:08:04 PIT 3 19 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 21:28:33 1:30.371 4 11 11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing 21:29:26 PIT 5 11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 21:30:12 OUT LAP 6 11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 21:38:50 OUT LAP 7 11 31 Esteban Ocon BWT Alpine F1 Team 21:40:19 PIT 8 2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22:14:20 1:30.119

