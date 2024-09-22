Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
Formula 1 world champions Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both found to be taking a few too many chances ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
This comes after the pair both defied low expectations in qualifying on Saturday, the session ending with the Dutchman P2 and Hamilton P3.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton leads Mercedes FIGHTBACK as Verstappen denied pole
Reigning champions Red Bull have looked unusually off the pace they set at the start of the year, with main man Verstappen failing to secure a victory since the Spanish GP back in June.
To make matters worse, Christian Horner's outfit were knocked off the top spot in the constructors' standings last week when McLaren overtook them, having emerged as the dark horse of the 2024 season.
Toto Wolff's Mercedes have also experienced their fair share of peaks and troughs, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell both securing wins amid a deluge of car trouble.
READ MORE: F1 stewards take action against Verstappen after Ferrari star CRASHES in Singapore
Why have the FIA deleted qualifying lap times?
Following the qualifying session at Marina Bay, the FIA confirmed which drivers had had their lap time deleted, in accordance with Article 12.4.1.e of the governing body's International Sporting Code.
Hamilton and Verstappen were just two of the stars who fell victim, along with both Ferraris, adding to the Scuderia's woeful Saturday after last year's winner, Carlos Sainz, crashed out of the session.
A document from the FIA stated: “The cars below did not use the track at turns 2, 11 and 19.”
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|21:03:06
|2:03.928
|2
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|21:08:04
|PIT
|3
|19
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|21:28:33
|1:30.371
|4
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|21:29:26
|PIT
|5
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|21:30:12
|OUT LAP
|6
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|21:38:50
|OUT LAP
|7
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|21:40:19
|PIT
|8
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22:14:20
|1:30.119
READ MORE: Red Bull star throws garage tantrum at Singapore GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix FREE
- 11 minutes ago
Hamilton and Norris give SHOCK response after Verstappen FIA punishment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Verstappen hit with DELETED laps after Singapore GP qualifying
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen doubles down in FIA war as Hamilton delivers incredible F1 rival dig
- Today 06:57
Horner gives Ricciardo decision timeline as F1 star lands in FIA double trouble - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov