FIA reveal DELETED lap times from Azerbaijan GP qualifying

The FIA have revealed four drivers have had their lap times deleted from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc achieved pole position in Baku after claiming a sensational victory at the Italian GP last time out.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned

The Ferrari star remains 86 points off championship leader, Max Verstappen, who will start Sunday’s race in P6 after being out-qualified by his Red Bull team-mate.

Sergio Perez delivered a solid performance on Saturday in Baku, and managed to set the fourth fastest time around the street track that he has claimed two previous wins around.

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position in Baku

Sergio Perez beat Max Verstappen in qualifying in Baku

What does qualifying in Baku mean for the F1 championship?

However, Verstappen’s main championship contender, Lando Norris, made a shock Q1 exit and will start the Azerbaijan GP in P17.

As he completed a flying lap that would have been good enough for him to reach Q2, a yellow flag was waved forcing him to abandon his lap and thus remained in the drop zone.

With just 62 points separating Norris from Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, the disappointment was clear from the Brit and McLaren, with their performance undoubtedly a blow to their title challenge.

READ MORE: Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP

Lando Norris was delivered a championship blow in Baku

The FIA have since revealed their list of deleted lap times from qualifying, with four drivers implicated.

Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Esteban Ocon all had lap times deleted at one point in qualifying, with the latter two only having their time from the pits deleted.

The cars were noted for not using Turns 1, 2 and 15 at various stages of qualifying, including their out laps and flying laps, with Sainz having the most times deleted.

However, the Ferrari stars and Russell did not have their final lap times in Q3 deleted, meaning the order heading into the race on Sunday remains the same.

READ MORE: More RED FLAG drama at Azerbaijan GP as team suffer repeat blow

Related