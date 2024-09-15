FIA reveal DELETED lap times from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
FIA reveal DELETED lap times from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
The FIA have revealed four drivers have had their lap times deleted from qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc achieved pole position in Baku after claiming a sensational victory at the Italian GP last time out.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
The Ferrari star remains 86 points off championship leader, Max Verstappen, who will start Sunday’s race in P6 after being out-qualified by his Red Bull team-mate.
Sergio Perez delivered a solid performance on Saturday in Baku, and managed to set the fourth fastest time around the street track that he has claimed two previous wins around.
What does qualifying in Baku mean for the F1 championship?
However, Verstappen’s main championship contender, Lando Norris, made a shock Q1 exit and will start the Azerbaijan GP in P17.
As he completed a flying lap that would have been good enough for him to reach Q2, a yellow flag was waved forcing him to abandon his lap and thus remained in the drop zone.
With just 62 points separating Norris from Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, the disappointment was clear from the Brit and McLaren, with their performance undoubtedly a blow to their title challenge.
READ MORE: Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP
The FIA have since revealed their list of deleted lap times from qualifying, with four drivers implicated.
Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Esteban Ocon all had lap times deleted at one point in qualifying, with the latter two only having their time from the pits deleted.
The cars were noted for not using Turns 1, 2 and 15 at various stages of qualifying, including their out laps and flying laps, with Sainz having the most times deleted.
However, the Ferrari stars and Russell did not have their final lap times in Q3 deleted, meaning the order heading into the race on Sunday remains the same.
READ MORE: More RED FLAG drama at Azerbaijan GP as team suffer repeat blow
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner backs bizarre Perez F1 championship chance
- 11 minutes ago
FIA reveal DELETED lap times from Azerbaijan GP qualifying
- 56 minutes ago
FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov