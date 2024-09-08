Ricciardo reveals 'mindset' battle amid F1 future fears
Ricciardo reveals 'mindset' battle amid F1 future fears
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the importance of adopting the correct mindset as he fights for his future in the sport.
The Australian is set to be out of contract at Visa Cash App RB at the end of this season, and as things stand, has no place on the grid for 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
READ MORE: Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance
Ricciardo returned to F1 in 2023 following a short spell away from the sport and had set his sights on securing a sensational return to Red Bull, where he previously spent five years at what many would argue was the peak of his career.
However, he has failed to live up to expectations since joining Red Bull's sister team, having been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Despite his fluctuating performances, the 35-year-old was recently rumoured to be in the mix to replace Sergio Perez at the reigning constructors' champions.
However that move now appears unlikely, with Ricciardo's own seat coming under threat from reserve driver Liam Lawson.
READ MORE: Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
Former Red Bull star maintaining focus
With just eight races remaining of the 2024 season, time is running out for Ricciardo to score points and show team bosses across the paddock what he is capable of.
Speaking to Speedcafe.com, the eight-time race winner admitted he must remain focused if he wants to prove he is worthy of being part of the F1 landscape next year.
“It needs to be the mindset,” he said. “And if I feel like I’m softening that, then I need to kind of shake myself a little bit and make sure I’m not.
“It is still very important, but I also think I am still learning, which is great, and I think that mindset is a much better one for me.
“When there’s a bit on the line, when that pressure is a little bit higher, it in a way kind of increases that spark in me and stops me from feeling a little bit, maybe relaxed or whatever you want to say.
“These are very important races. But even if, for whatever reason, they weren’t, even if I signed a contract today, I still should be telling myself that they are because I think that’s where I operate the best for myself.”
READ MORE: Newey's JAW-DROPPING Aston Martin contract details 'revealed'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals 'mindset' battle amid F1 future fears
- 21 minutes ago
Mercedes star dealt crushing comparison after HORROR debut
- 1 hour ago
F1 European champion crowned in SHOCK result as Hamilton lands big win
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen defends X-RATED radio rants amid Red Bull struggles
- 3 hours ago
Horner caught in FEISTY battle at legendary race weekend
- Today 17:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton in emotional outpour as F1 star CRASHES £300k Ferrari
- Today 16:10
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov