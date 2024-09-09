Former F1 boss SLAMS Mercedes Hamilton replacement decision

Mercedes' decision to promote Kimi Antonelli to their team as Lewis Hamilton's replacement for next season has been criticised by an ex-Formula 1 team boss.

The Italian will replace the seven-time world champion from 2025, who will make the move to Ferrari.

The announcement ended months of speculation over who would step into the British icon's seat, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen strongly linked with the soon-to-be-vacant spot.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year

Hamilton will make the move to Ferrari in 2025

Has Mercedes seat come too soon for Antonelli?

Antonelli is currently competing in F2, but has endured a mixed season with Prema Racing, alongside future Haas driver Oliver Bearman.

The 18-year-old is a long way off the top spot, in P6 as things stand, but has shown glimpses of his talent by winning the sprint race in Silverstone, before following that up with his maiden feature race victory in Budapest two weeks later.

Before he was officially announced as George Russell's partner for 2025, Antonelli was given the chance to impress in the Mercedes during FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix.

However, his debut didn't go according to plan, as he spun off at Parabolica and caused a red flag to halt proceedings.

Speaking on the Formula for Success Podcast, former driver and F1 team boss Eddie Jordan discussed the youngster's disastrous display, criticising his future team for placing too much pressure on his shoulders.

Eddie Jordan believes it is too soon for Kimi Antonelli to succeed at Mercedes

"I thought the pressure of Mercedes would be too much for Kimi and his debut, and that's the way it was, he spun out and caused a lot of damage to the car," the 76-year-old said.

"I still believe that there's a place for Kimi but it's not in Mercedes, that's the point I'm trying to make.

"I don't care how quick he is, he should be placed somewhere that will give Toto [Wolff] and his team the chance to learn for a year and come up that way."

