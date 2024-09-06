Mercedes driver SHOOTOUT mooted as Verstappen switch opens up

Mercedes' 2025 driver pairing have been tipped to battle it out for a long-term seat with the team, with a potential Max Verstappen switch on the cards for 2026.

The Brackley-based outfit announced during the Italian Grand Prix weekend that Kimi Antonelli would be replacing the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season.

The Mercedes junior will pair up with George Russell, who now looks set to lead the team after Hamilton's departure to Ferrari.

Before Antonelli's promotion, three-time world champion Verstappen had been linked with a move to Toto Wolff's team.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be the first Italian driver on the grid since Antonio Giovinazzi

George Russell joined Mercedes back in 2022

Mercedes duo to fight for 2026 seat with Verstappen lurking

Verstappen's current deal runs until the end of the 2028 F1 season, unlike Russell and Antonelli's contracts which both expire after the 2025 season.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mercedes legend Nico Rosberg claimed it is not over for Verstappen to Mercedes, as he believes there will be a seat open for him in 2026.

When asked if the Dutchman's move to the Silver Arrows was off, the 2016 world champion replied: "No, not at all.

"There will be a big change of the regulations in 2026 and for Toto the big goal is to get Max back in for 2026.

The 39-year-old went on to explain how he believes there will be a battle between the 2025 Mercedes drivers.

Mercedes have three wins so far this season

"Next year, there will be a direct duel between George and Antonelli for the seat at Mercedes," he said.

"That's how I see it. So there is pressure on him, of course but it won’t be pleasant for George Russell either because all of a sudden he is the number one driver.

"He has to beat Kimi all the time, because Kimi is a rookie and that's not such a pleasant situation for George.

