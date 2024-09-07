Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
Whether Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career will feature a Red Bull 'promotion' has been discussed by a key figure in the know.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull Racing, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test
An F1 youngster has described a test session alongside Mick Schumacher as 'strange', acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding their shootout for an F1 seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal
Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that a 'handshake deal' with Mercedes was blocked by team principal Toto Wolff, thwarting what could have been a major power shift in Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE
Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN
Oliver Bearman, a rising star in motorsport, is set to take the spotlight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he replaces Kevin Magnussen for Haas.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT
- Yesterday 20:57
Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles
- Yesterday 19:57
Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov