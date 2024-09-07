Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

Whether Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career will feature a Red Bull 'promotion' has been discussed by a key figure in the know.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull Racing, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test

An F1 youngster has described a test session alongside Mick Schumacher as 'strange', acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding their shootout for an F1 seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that a 'handshake deal' with Mercedes was blocked by team principal Toto Wolff, thwarting what could have been a major power shift in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN

Oliver Bearman, a rising star in motorsport, is set to take the spotlight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he replaces Kevin Magnussen for Haas.

➡️ READ MORE

Related