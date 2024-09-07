close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

Whether Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career will feature a Red Bull 'promotion' has been discussed by a key figure in the know.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has issued a stark warning to Red Bull Racing, predicting that the team's ongoing struggles with their RB20 car will lead to further upheaval within the Austrian outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 youngster cautious of 'STRANGE' Schumacher test

An F1 youngster has described a test session alongside Mick Schumacher as 'strange', acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding their shootout for an F1 seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief reveals Wolff BLOCKED key Mercedes deal

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has revealed that a 'handshake deal' with Mercedes was blocked by team principal Toto Wolff, thwarting what could have been a major power shift in Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Bearman gears up for F1 RETURN

Oliver Bearman, a rising star in motorsport, is set to take the spotlight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he replaces Kevin Magnussen for Haas.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo Mick Schumacher Ralf Schumacher
Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance

  • 3 hours ago
Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles
Red Bull Turmoil

Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles

  • Yesterday 19:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo 'PROMOTION' discussed as Red Bull facing mass exodus - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Legendary F1 pundit celebrates MAJOR life event

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo's Red Bull 'PROMOTION' discussed as F1 future hangs in the balance

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen F1 future thrown into more DOUBT

  • Yesterday 20:57
Red Bull Turmoil

Marko pinpoints Newey reason for Red Bull struggles

  • Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x