Norris reveals key change helping championship bid
Norris reveals key change helping championship bid
Lando Norris has admitted he's 'happy to disappoint' those who don’t align with his approach, as he attempts to claim a first world championship title.
The McLaren driver, now 24, says he has found a better balance between life on and off the track and learned to care less about external opinions.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey 'set for Aston Martin OWNERSHIP' as team make new signing announcement howler
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
Norris claimed his first race victory in Formula 1 this season at Miami, and has backed that up with several stunning performances, including at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he stormed to victory by over 22 seconds.
The Brit is now just 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship standings, and is hoping to mount a real challenge to the Dutchman in the last few races of the season.
Norris perspective shift
Norris has become a fan favourite for his on-track performances and off-track personality, notably through his social media presence and online gaming streams.
Speaking to media during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Norris revealed how his mindset has evolved since his F1 debut at just 19.
"I think it's evident, and I feel within myself, I feel like I have changed a lot since I've come into Formula 1," he explained.
"I don't know whether people want to say it's in good ways or bad ways or whatever.
"I almost cared too much when I came into Formula 1... more about other people's opinions and thoughts rather than just doing my own stuff and being myself," he admitted.
"I’m happy to disappoint people and give my own opinion, whether it's right or wrong sometimes.
"I probably enjoy my time away from the track more now. I’ve found better balances of life," Norris added.
"I do look at myself and see things and I’m like, 'Oh, I was very different back then to how I am now'."
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton in EMOTIONAL outpour as F1 star 'hit' by reality of Mercedes exit
- 20 minutes ago
Red Bull MASS EXODUS predicted amid Verstappen struggles
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Marko reveals rival BLOCKED stunning deal as Red Bull chief drops Norris contract bombshell
- 1 hour ago
Norris reveals key change helping championship bid
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen's MISUNDERSTANDING with huge Premier League star revealed
- 3 hours ago
Shock McLaren star overtakes Verstappen in F1 standings
- Today 14:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov