Norris reveals key change helping championship bid

Lando Norris has admitted he's 'happy to disappoint' those who don’t align with his approach, as he attempts to claim a first world championship title.

The McLaren driver, now 24, says he has found a better balance between life on and off the track and learned to care less about external opinions.

Norris claimed his first race victory in Formula 1 this season at Miami, and has backed that up with several stunning performances, including at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he stormed to victory by over 22 seconds.

The Brit is now just 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship standings, and is hoping to mount a real challenge to the Dutchman in the last few races of the season.

After struggling to win his first Grand Prix, Norris has claimed two victories in 2024

Norris has been with McLaren for his entire F1 journey

Norris perspective shift

Norris has become a fan favourite for his on-track performances and off-track personality, notably through his social media presence and online gaming streams.

Speaking to media during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Norris revealed how his mindset has evolved since his F1 debut at just 19.

"I think it's evident, and I feel within myself, I feel like I have changed a lot since I've come into Formula 1," he explained.

"I don't know whether people want to say it's in good ways or bad ways or whatever.

"I almost cared too much when I came into Formula 1... more about other people's opinions and thoughts rather than just doing my own stuff and being myself," he admitted.

"I’m happy to disappoint people and give my own opinion, whether it's right or wrong sometimes.

"I probably enjoy my time away from the track more now. I’ve found better balances of life," Norris added.

"I do look at myself and see things and I’m like, 'Oh, I was very different back then to how I am now'."

