Ralf Schumacher opens up on 'close relationship'

Ralf Schumacher has spoken candidly about his relationship with his older brother, Michael Schumacher, offering a glimpse into their bond.

Schumacher raced in Formula 1 between 1997-2007, claiming six grand prix victories, but was often in the shadow of his seven-time world champion brother.

The recent conversation with Peter Hardenacke revealed the two brother's relationship has remained strong, despite the seven-year age difference, and Michael's horrific skiing accident over a decade ago.

He described Michael as not just a brother but also a mechanic, mentor, and sometimes coach during the early days of his racing career in karting.

Ralf and Michael Schumacher on the podium at the 2005 Hungarian Grand Prix
Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Ralf and Michael's deep bond

Michael Schumacher's condition remains a closely guarded secret since his devastating skiing accident in the French Alps.

Few people, including Ralf, are aware of his true state. The family's privacy has been maintained rigorously, with Ralf emphasising their enduring closeness and mutual support.

"We always had a close relationship," Ralf told Sky Germany.

"He was instrumental in my development and success in motorsport."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently came out as gay, and publicly acknowledged his relationship with his partner Etienne.

Despite this openness, he expressed a desire to return to a more private life moving forward.

"I don’t plan to share as much about my personal life in the future," Ralf concluded.

