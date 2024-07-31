Verstappen home race dealt blow as organiser admits 'RISK'
The director of the Dutch Grand Prix has admitted that Max Verstappen might not have a home race on the calendar for much longer.
According to De Telegraaf, Dutch Grand Prix director Robert van Overdijk has fuelled doubt they will not extend their contract with F1 beyond 2025.
The race has been one of several coming under threat as the sport's global expansion eats up the calendar, with a number of street circuits in big cities – Madrid's upcoming debut for one, and Las Vegas for another – muscling out traditional tracks.
Zandvoort has a contract to host the race in 2025 but no further, leaving a space to be filled by speculation about the future of the event.
Verstappen fans warned of home grand prix removal
Speaking last week, van Overdijk said: "At the moment, the risks are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible.
"We are not in sackcloth and ashes, but it is clear that the situation is precarious. It is not due to our relationship with Formula 1, because it is still fantastic. But I hope that everyone in the Netherlands also realises that organising such a major event in our country is not a given.
“We have succeeded in recent years thanks to a number of parties who dared to stick their necks out."
