close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

Sergio Perez has been blasted by Guanyu Zhou for nearly causing a massive crash at the Hungarian GP.

Zhou tripped over Perez and spun off track, with the Red Bull avoiding contact.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo career 'FINISHED' as axed star reveals future plans

READ MORE: Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash

However, the Sauber driver was unhappy with the Mexican launching into an X-rated rant at the incident.

"This Red Bull, what the f***?" Zhou shouted over team radio.

Perez's move on track could have caused a nasty incident, with the driver lucky to not get caught up in what could have been a dangerous aftermath.

Can Sergio Perez improve in Hungary?

Perez caused an incident with Guanyu Zhou in FP2

At the last grand prix at Silverstone, Perez crashed in qualifying and made an embarrassing Q1 exit that hindered his weekend.

Since then, his Red Bull future has looked less certain with the 34-year-old encouraged to improve his performances if he wants to remain with the team.

Some reports suggest that if he fails, he could be replaced during the summer break as Red Bull's rivals loom closer in the constructors' championship.

A disastrous crash in FP2 would have further hindered his chances to remain at Red Bull, but managed to continue in the session to secure the fourth fastest time.

On the other hand, Zhou could not set a faster time after the incident, and finished practice in P20 after securing an impressive fifth in FP1.

READ MORE: Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' seat ahead of Hungarian GP

Related

Red Bull Sergio Perez Sauber Hungarian GP
F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP

  • Today 08:57
FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP

  • Today 08:12

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen defeated by multiple teams after GIGANTIC crash red flags FP2

  • 28 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix Practice

Perez blasted by F1 driver after MASSIVE crash scare

  • 42 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix Practice

Ferrari star triggers Hungarian GP red flag with HUGE smash

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

MASSIVE computer outage hits Mercedes at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Today 13:56
Hungarian Grand Prix

Verstappen tipped to be BEATEN at Hungarian GP

  • Today 12:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x