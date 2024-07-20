Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.

F1's last outing in Silverstone saw Lewis Hamilton deliver a sensational performance in front of his home crowd, securing an emotional, long-awaited victory after a winless streak that stretched all the way back to 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest

Now, as the championship shifts to Budapest for the 13th round of the season, the spotlight is once again on the seven-time champion as he aims for back-to-back victories.

Hungaroring has been a happy hunting ground for the Brit, having secured an impressive record of eight wins and nine pole positions. But can he dominate once more this weekend and equal his own Silverstone record for the most wins at a single circuit?

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Hungarian GP, however, the qualifying highlights will air today (Saturday, July 20) at 6:30pm UK time. You can also watch the race highlights tomorrow at 6:30pm.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related