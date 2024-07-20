close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 today for free.

F1's last outing in Silverstone saw Lewis Hamilton deliver a sensational performance in front of his home crowd, securing an emotional, long-awaited victory after a winless streak that stretched all the way back to 2021 in Saudi Arabia.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises

READ MORE: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Budapest

Now, as the championship shifts to Budapest for the 13th round of the season, the spotlight is once again on the seven-time champion as he aims for back-to-back victories.

Hungaroring has been a happy hunting ground for the Brit, having secured an impressive record of eight wins and nine pole positions. But can he dominate once more this weekend and equal his own Silverstone record for the most wins at a single circuit?

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the full British GP weekend live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Hungarian GP, however, the qualifying highlights will air today (Saturday, July 20) at 6:30pm UK time. You can also watch the race highlights tomorrow at 6:30pm.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Silverstone Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest
F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton delivers powerful statement after Schumacher announcement
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton delivers powerful statement after Schumacher announcement

  • Yesterday 21:32

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner reveals Red Bull crisis talks with Perez in BIZARRE location

  • 14 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton gives powerful statement as FIERCE Verstappen rival finally apologises

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen BEATEN by rival teams as FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x