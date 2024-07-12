Red Bull chief makes CONCERNING Verstappen future admission

Red Bull motorsport advisor and driver programme lead Helmut Marko has admitted a concerning factor to Max Verstappen's F1 future.

The triple world champion is on course to take a fourth title despite increased competition in 2024.

He has taken his hat-trick of championships with Red Bull, who he has been with since his entry into the sport in 2015 with Toro Rosso.

He is officially contracted there until 2028, though with new regulations looming in 2026 and Verstappen's own admissions that he may not be in the sport as long as other champions, that trajectory is not a sure thing.

Helmut Marko is motorsport advisor to Red Bull Racing

Will Max Verstappen see out his Red Bull contract?

Verstappen could opt for an early exit from Red Bull. He would have his choice of seats on the grid, but might be more interested in series outside of F1.

His team-mate's seat could be open sooner, with Sergio Perez desperately needing some strong race weekends as he slides towards the sharp end of the chopping block.

However, discussing the merits of some of the young prospects under his leadership, the 80-year-old admitted Verstappen could make way before his contract is up.

“Maybe [Liam] Lawson or [Arvid] Lindblad will be ready in two or three years for Red Bull Racing," Marko told grandprix247.com.

Liam Lawson could eventually be taking Max Verstappen's seat

"[I'm] not sure if Max will be racing at the time. If Max feels he doesn’t enjoy F1 anymore, he doesn’t want it he will come to us and say thank you, that’s it.

"He will stay in racing. I guess one of his dreams is to go to Le Mans with Jos [Verstappen, his father]. That will be [an] experience.

"I don’t want to be the team principal there because of those two strong characters," he added. "But it could be a fantastic experience."

