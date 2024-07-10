close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed plans are in place to give one of the team's top Formula 1 prospects an opportunity to get behind the wheel as the pressure on Sergio Perez increases.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure

One of Formula 1's most influential figures has joined a new team on the grid in what is a major blow to his former employers.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint

A new video released by Daniel Ricciardo has given an indication over where his long-term future may lie.

➡️ READ MORE

Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname

One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie

One of the stars of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has outlined the role that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has played in the film's production.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez
Hamilton reveals deep HURT as F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Brit - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton reveals deep HURT as F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Brit - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure
F1 News & Gossip

Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure

  • Yesterday 17:59

Latest News

F1 Off the Track

Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown

  • 59 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit urges Red Bull to IMMEDIATELY replace Perez

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Newey's wife teases legend's F1 future with McLaren hint

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

  • Today 06:57
GPFans Recap

Hamilton reveals deep HURT as F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Brit - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x