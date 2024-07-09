F2/F3 Power Rankings - Silverstone sees new title leaders and a record-breaking Brit

Rain affected both F2 and F3 over the British Grand Prix weekend, just like it did with Sunday's thrilling Formula 1 race.

Formula 3 had its sprint race postponed after heavy rain on Saturday, and the Formula 2 drivers battled the elements in drying conditions, too.

There are new championship leaders in both series, but have the Power Rankings changed, too?

GPFans' best six drivers from a weekend that saw the best F3 race I can remember are below.

Formula 2

Isack Hadjar - A-

The Silverstone weekend might be pivotal in the F2 championship battle, with Isack Hadjar taking full advantage of Paul Aron's first 'off' round this year.

Red Bull's French driver took pole position, somehow the first of his F2 career, and his weekend points haul jumped him to the top of the standings ahead of Aron.

Jak Crawford was the one to cross the line first on Sunday, but Hadjar knew about the American's penalty, so cleverly knew when to race and when not to.

It's now three feature race victories in 2024 for the Campos racer. Those are the numbers you usually see from a champion.

Isack Hadjar is continuing his fine form

Zane Maloney - B+

We finally saw the boy from Barbados back to double-podium ways with his Silverstone drives.

Maloney is still in the title fight, but his Bahrain victories have done a lot of heavy lifting to keep him in the upper positions.

He didn't qualify well, which slightly aided his sprint race result after the reverse grid promoted him up the order.

Yet his early season returned on the wide Northamptonshire track, and he kept moving up the positions to take a P2 classification in both races.

Gabriel Bortoleto - B-

I am becoming a believer that Bortoleto could be a double rookie champion in F2 and F3, much like Oscar Piastri was.

This weekend wasn't the Brazilian's best, and there are arguably more deserving drivers for a spot in my F2 top three.

However, something about the confidence this McLaren junior has in himself captivates me.

He has so much awareness in the car that even his elbows-out driving style, shown repeatedly against team-mate Kush Maini on Saturday, doesn't result in crashes and instead lands him points.

Extra credit goes his way for his entertainment.

Formula 3

Arvid Lindblad - A

A double victory, the first in Formula 3, but not an A+ rating? It's a harsh one, I know, but Lindblad can cry with his two wins and 36 points in hand.

The feature race gamble for slicks paid off big time for the British teenager, so had safety car timings changed, or the rain fell a little heavier, he might not be a four-time F3 victor.

That's not what happened, though, and Lindblad raced the race in front of him to perfection, even keeping his more experienced team-mate Gabriele Mini behind in the feature race.

Saturday's sprint race is where he scores highly for me, with his growing gap to Noel Leon demonstrating his raw pace that now sees him P2 in the championship.

Callum Voisin - B

Something told me that the GB3 champion, or one of his 2023 rivals Alex Dunne, Joseph Loake, or Max Esterson, would do well in the drizzly Silverstone conditions.

They all have plenty of experience in tackling the home of British motorsport in every weather type, but Voisin performed best.

His team's decision not to tell him about his ten-second penalty caused heartbreak at the feature race chequered flag.

Voisin was unsurprisingly confused by the news, with the stewards being extremely harsh in their decision to add 10 seconds for such a minor infringement in those conditions after he was pushed off the track.

Nonetheless, he got a home race podium and was close to doubling up on Saturday in the sprint race, too, showing how much some circuit familiarity can help a driver.

Gabriele Mini - B

Two consecutive weekends for Mini to make my top three, resulting in him becoming the championship leader as the F3 season approaches its final stages.

He raced to points in both races from a P14 qualification by driving intelligently – and having a bit of luck on his side.

Mini might've fancied a move on Lindblad in the feature race's late laps but is keeping one eye on the title to be happy with points.

That level of restraint could create a champion, and he'll feel full of belief with three rounds left.

Jim's 2024 Ongoing rankings

Aron's first podium-free weekend is also his first without points to blow a hole in his title hopes.

He's still the surprise package for me, but only in F2, as Lindblad's excellence makes him my top feeder series driver of this year.

The triple-header is complete, and both series will take a break before joining F1 in Hungary and Belgium, where the championship picture might change again.

1. Arvid Lindblad - F3 (PREMA)

2. Paul Aron - F2 (Hitech)

3. Isack Hadjar - F2 (Campos)

4. Luke Browning - F3 (Hitech)

5. Gabriel Bortoleto - F2 (Invicta Virtuosi)

6. Gabriele Miní - F3 (PREMA)

7. Leonardo Fornaroli - F3 (Trident)

8. Franco Colapinto - F2 (MP Motorsport)

9. Zane Maloney - F2 (Rodin)

10. Christian Mansell - F3 (ART)

