Red Bull driver nearly causes MASSIVE Silverstone FP1 crash

Isack Hadjar narrowly avoided a massive collision during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull junior replaced Sergio Perez in the session as part of a mandatory requirement for all teams to run a rookie driver in free practice.

Hadjar enjoyed a clean session, until he came into contact with the McLaren of Lando Norris.

The 19-year-old was driving slowly into Turn Two, when Norris nearly hit the back of the youngster at full speed, locking his wheels and taking to the grass in dramatic avoiding action, before Hadjar quickly waved to apologise after the incident.

The incident has since been noted by the stewards, however Hadjar will not run in any further F1 sessions this weekend.

Isack Hadjar is currently second in F2

Who is Isack Hadjar?

Hadjar has been part of the Red Bull junior team since 2022, and currently competes in the Formula 2 championship where he is second in the drivers' standings.

The British Grand Prix marks the third free practice outing in an F1 car for the Frenchman, finishing 19th in the session.

Red Bull McLaren Lando Norris Sergio Perez British Grand Prix Isack Hadjar
F1 Standings

