F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren star exits early as RB star in dramatic spin
Preparations for one of the most iconic tracks of the Formula 1 calendar got underway with the first practice of the 75th British Grand Prix.
Lando Norris produced the fastest time of the session, teasing a comeback from his DNF in Austria, with Lance Stroll's Aston Martin behind him in P2. Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri finished the session in P3 despite having to make an early entrance into the pit lane after a suspected hydraulic issue with the car.
The VCARB of Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag just ten minutes into the session after spinning out into the gravel at Luffield.
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen ended the first practice at Silverstone in fourth with George Russell, who won last time out in Spielberg, rounding off the top five.
Below is the timesheet from Friday’s first practice session at Silverstone.
F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420
2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658
19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.
