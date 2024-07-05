F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - McLaren star exits early as RB star in dramatic spin

Preparations for one of the most iconic tracks of the Formula 1 calendar got underway with the first practice of the 75th British Grand Prix.

Lando Norris produced the fastest time of the session, teasing a comeback from his DNF in Austria, with Lance Stroll's Aston Martin behind him in P2. Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri finished the session in P3 despite having to make an early entrance into the pit lane after a suspected hydraulic issue with the car.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

The VCARB of Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag just ten minutes into the session after spinning out into the gravel at Luffield.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen ended the first practice at Silverstone in fourth with George Russell, who won last time out in Spielberg, rounding off the top five.

Below is the timesheet from Friday’s first practice session at Silverstone.

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420

2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483

9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658

19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone

Related