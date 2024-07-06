Silverstone race POSTPONED as weather causes chaos
Extreme weather conditions at the British Grand Prix have prompted a Silverstone race to be postponed.
The weather forecast predicts 61% chance of rain for FP3 and 46% chance for qualifying, setting the stage for a wet Saturday at Silverstone.
However, earlier in the day there was an extreme downpour, causing the F3 sprint race to be postponed.
The Prema of Gabriele Mini beached into the gravel before the cars even reached the grid, with the start delayed until it was announced as postponed.
F3 Silverstone sprint race postponed
The sprint race was scheduled to start at 09:20 local time, but the persistent rain has ensured the sprint will be scheduled for 18:00.
Van Amersfoort Racing's Noel León was set to start from reverse grid pole, and the postponement will have aided Mini who would have been unable to start the sprint if it had not been delayed.
F3 may not be the only race to be delayed this weekend, however, with F2’s sprint and feature race still yet to run.
Rain is also predicted for the grand prix on Sunday, with a 44% chance of the weather disrupting the race, which starts at 15:00.
The McLaren of Lando Norris topped both practice sessions on Friday at the British Grand Prix, with the Woking-based team emerging as the ones to beat at their home race.
