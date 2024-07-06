Team boss hits out at 'INAPPROPRIATE' Horner comments

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has come under fire from one of his rivals following his reaction to Max Verstappen's collision with Lando Norris.

The pair collided whilst battling for the lead at the Austrian Grand Prix, and their coming together has dominated the Formula 1 headlines coming into this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Verstappen was deemed to be at fault for the matter and was hit with a 10-second time penalty from the FIA as a result.

However, the Dutchman still managed to finish P5 after stumbling back to the pits with a puncture, whilst his British rival was forced to retire with extensive damage.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided in Austria

Max Verstappen was given an FIA penalty for causing the collision

Zak Brown hits out at Red Bull and Verstappen

Despite the above penalty, Red Bull boss Christian Horner seemed to suggest that it was not his man at fault for the incident on the team radio after the race.

Horner told his driver after the race: “He [Norris] didn’t behave correctly there Max. Desperately unlucky, especially here, but you did your very best.”

McLaren chief Zak Brown did not take kindly to those comments and has now criticised the Red Bull bosses' words.

"I think it's inappropriate to be feeding your driver information that the rest of the world saw differently, including the stewards," Brown explained to Sky Sports.

Zak Brown has criticised Max Verstappen and Red Bull

"I think it was the right decision. You have to leave a driver a full car length, or width I should say, and [he] didn't.

"So that's disappointing because it's not very sporting. But, it's kind of what we've come to expect out of his behaviours."