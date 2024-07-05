close global

Silverstone FP1 RED FLAGGED after RB star spin

Yuki Tsunoda brought out an early red flag during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver beached his car in the gravel at Luffield after losing the rear of his car.

The incident was prompted by Tsunoda running wide at Brooklands, where he tried to turn in late and missed the apex.

It did not take long for the marshals to retrieve his RB, with the session quickly resuming.

Yuki Tsunoda brought out a red flag in FP1

Where is Tsunoda in the drivers' standings?

Tsunoda is currently 10th in the drivers' standings, enjoying a strong start to the 2024 season and acquiring a consistent haul of points for his team.

As a result of his impressive start to the season, the 24-year-old has received a contract extension into next year with RB.

However, Tsunoda has failed to score a point since the Monaco Grand Prix, and his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo has started to improve his results.

F1 Standings

