How Norris could THRIVE at Silverstone despite Verstappen ‘twist’

Lando Norris has been tipped to thrive at his home race at Silverstone by a former British Grand Prix winner.

Norris is having his best F1 season to date, notching his maiden win in Miami before a host of second-placed finishes cemented P2 in the drivers' standings.

However, a collision with championship leader Max Verstappen in Austria forced Norris to retire.

He is now looking to bounce back at his and McLaren's home race, and one a British ex-driver believes the 24-year-old will flourish in under the circumstances.

Lando Norris is enjoying the best F1 season of his career

Lando Norris and max Verstappen clashed at the Austrian Grand Prix

How will Norris fare at the British Grand Prix?

Norris scored his first home podium with P2 at Silverstone in 2023, and is looking to go one better this season.

Former British driver and current steward Johnny Herbert, who took his first of three F1 victories at the British Grand Prix in 1995, believes both Red Bull and McLaren will be strong at the Northamptonshire circuit.

"The Red Bull won’t have lost any of its speed. Silverstone is a high-speed track which should benefit Red Bull," he told Coinpoker.com.

"McLaren have got to find a tiny bit in qualifying. And I wonder whether Mercedes could come into play this weekend and spring a surprise.

"McLaren in a race situation might just have the edge provided they can get qualifying right. It is a home Grand Prix, with positive vibes from the fans which Lando can use in a positive way."

Herbert was on the stewards team in Austria who awarded Verstappen a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Norris. The Dutchman might expect a frosty reception in Britain, where he will encounter a mass of Norris and Lewis Hamilton fans.

Johnny Herbert was part of the stewarding team who penalised Verstappen in Austria

"Max will twist that round to his own advantage! He will turn a negative into a positive," explained Herbert.

"The whole support bubble will feed Lando. I go back to ‘Mansell Mania’ time. Nigel thrived on the home support. He was so good at harnessing that positive energy."

Mansell won the British Grand Prix four times, including a victory which prompted the iconic scenes of fans surrounding his car during the in-lap in his 1992-championship winning year.

"Lando is younger but he has now sampled what it takes and how he can use it to his advantage," Herbert continued.

"It will be a very important learning curve for Lando. It is going to be fascinating and the British public needs to snap up tickets and support their star."

Ticket sales have slumped in 2024, with organisers blaming Verstappen's recent dominance whilst fans point to expensive ticket prices.

Norris is sure to receive a hero's reception at the British Grand Prix, but it may not be from a full house.

