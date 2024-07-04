close global

F1 News Today: Top staff POACHED as Red Bull reveals stunning change

Ferrari and a major F1 rival have lost senior engineers as a team below them on the grid works to reverse their downward trend.

Red Bull reveal STUNNING Silverstone livery ahead of British Grand Prix

With the British Grand Prix at Silverstone up next on the Formula 1 calendar, another team have announced they will be running a special one-off livery for the event.

Horner delivers X-rated Silverstone jibe after Verstappen-Norris tension

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has poked fun at Silverstone bosses ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Brundle blames Verstappen error on Red Bull CHAOS

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former driver Martin Brundle has suggested Red Bull's latest off track issues contributed to Max Verstappen's aggressive driving tactics.

How 'clever' Verstappen TRICK avoided earlier punishment in Norris controversy

A Formula 1 steward from the Austrian Grand Prix has revealed why the FIA did not intervene earlier when it came to the on-track battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

