How 'clever' Verstappen TRICK avoided earlier punishment in Norris controversy

A Formula 1 steward from the Austrian Grand Prix has revealed why the FIA did not intervene earlier when it came to the on-track battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

The Red Bull and McLaren stars eventually came together on lap 64, with both cars suffering a puncture as a result of the collision, and Norris forced to retire as a result of the damage.

Max Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for his part in the crash. However, prior to the two colliding, there were several laps of hard racing between the pair, with Norris having been on his team radio multiple times to complain of Verstappen moving under braking as the Brit tried to overtake him at the Red Bull Ring.

"He reacted to my move. You're not allowed to do that. He saw me move and then moved," the McLaren driver complained over the radio on one occasion.

Predicting a coming together if things continued, laps later, Norris, also over team radio, added: "He can't keep moving after I've moved, it's just dangerous. We're going to have a big shunt."

The FIA did not intervene until Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided

Lando Norris complained about Max Verstappen over his team radio

Max Verstappen was 'clever' in Lando Norris battle

Despite analysis after the race appeared to show Norris' complaints were more than justified, F1 steward Johnny Herbert, who was involved in making the decisions off-track in Austria, argued Verstappen's tactical driving meant the FIA could not intervene before the collision.

Explaining that Verstappen's movement under braking wasn't clear, Herbert told Coin Poker: "The good thing with someone like Max is that although he does not agree with it, he will find a way to use his weaponry in a different way,"

Johnny Herbert was a steward at the Austrian GP

"As stewards, we looked at his under-braking and it was not clear.

"It was clever and just made it a bit more difficult for Lando to pick whether he went left or right into a particular corner.

"He will adjust somehow and find another way of doing it but still put the same pressure to whoever his opponent is."

Despite the dramatic events at the Red Bull Ring, Verstappen's lead at the top of the drivers' standings was extended following his P5 finish.

Norris now trails the Dutchman by a whopping 81 points.

