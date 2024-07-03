Brundle blames Verstappen error on Red Bull CHAOS

Sky Sports F1 pundit and former driver Martin Brundle has suggested Red Bull's latest off track issues contributed to Max Verstappen's aggressive driving tactics.

Verstappen's driving style last weekend caused a late-race collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The top two had come close to contact after several laps battling for the lead, and when the pair did eventually collide, both suffered punctures that left them limping back to the pit-lane.

The stewards dealt Verstappen a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, though the Dutchman managed to salvage P5 whereas Norris did not manage to finish the race.

In the background at Red Bull, the ongoing friction between Verstappen's father Jos and team principal Christian Horner flared up again over the weekend in Styria.

Are Red Bull's off-track issues hurting their driver on-track?

Verstappen has been largely incident-free since the high-tempered 2021 season, proving he can successfully negotiate wheel-to-wheel combat when necessary, despite not facing much competition.

The crash-prone reputation he attracted as a youngster in F1 from several unnecessary incidents with other drivers has rightly faded as the now three-time champion has become a more rounded professional.

“In commentary, and in these columns, I've waxed lyrical about Max's talent, and I stand by that, he's one of the very best I've ever witnessed in 40 years," Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"I've also said that he's calmed down, matured, and plays more the percentage game with three championships in his pocket.

"But that appears to have been a thin veneer as this race was very much 'Max 1.0', with his default driving tactics and denials resurfacing" he continued.

Verstappen's defensive driving did not impress Norris either, who in the laps leading up to their crash complained over team radio about the Red Bull driver moving under braking.

Verstappen was then penalised for the collision after he moved left into Norris at turn three and also appeared to block Norris as both attempted to navigate the run to turn four with punctures.

“I'm making no excuses for him," Brundle continued. "But I do wonder if the ridiculous spat between his father Jos and team boss Christian Horner has finally surfaced on track for him.”

Coming into the weekend, Jos Verstappen claimed that Horner had blocked him from taking part in the Red Bull Legends Parade, adding that he was 'done' with his son's boss.

Horner denied giving such an order but whether the latest development in this off-track distraction is affecting Verstappen on-track is unclear.

Red Bull's star driver insists he remains focused, but the fact his father and team principal continue to engage in a war of words cannot be the ideal backdrop to race weekends.

