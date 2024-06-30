F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.
After a three-race pole drought, Max Verstappen delivered an impressive performance in Saturday's qualifying to secure his 40th career pole position, and his fifth at the team's home circuit, the Red Bull Ring.
Although he then found himself under investigation for driving slowly during the session, the stewards deemed no further action necessary as 'no other car was directly affected by this in their attempts to set a lap time', leaving him clear to chase a record-extending sixth victory in Spielberg later today.
Lando Norris, who secured his maiden victory in Miami earlier this season, starts in second, and will be looking for a way to challenge the unstoppable Red Bull machine and potentially grab his second career victory.
Mercedes' George Russell lines up in third position, followed by Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton, fresh off a third-place finish in Spain after a podium drought stretching back to the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, rounds out the top five.
Further down the order, Charles Leclerc fell short of his team-mate in qualifying, starting sixth in the second Ferrari.
Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri, who finished second in the sprint race yesterday, was relegated to seventh after losing a lap time of 1:04.786sec which would have placed him third - 0.472 seconds behind pole-sitter Verstappen.
McLaren appealed the FIA's decision to penalise Piastri for a track limits infringement, but that appeal was unsuccessful.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: 1:04:314
2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +0.404
3. George Russell [Mercedes]: +0.526
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.537
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.589
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.730
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.734
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +0.888
9. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.071
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +1.569
11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
16. Alex Albon [Williams]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
When is the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?
Lights out in Spielberg set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, June 30. This translates to 2pm in the UK, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).
