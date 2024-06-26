F1 boss fires back after CONTROVERSIAL signing announcement
A Formula 1 chief has hit back at critics over his team's latest controversial signing.
The comments came over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, where Max Verstappen clinched his third straight victory on the circuit to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' standings.
There was better news for Alpine, however, with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both finishing within the points for the second race in succession.
As well as on track in Spain, Alpine also made the news off it last weekend following the announcement of a controversial new signing.
Alpine respond to Flavio Briatore criticism
Over the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix, Alpine announced the signing of former Benetton and Renault boss Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor.
The 72-year-old exited F1 in controversial circumstances following the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, where it was alleged that he instructed Nelson Piquet Jr to deliberately crash, allowing his team-mate Fernando Alonso to take advantage of the subsequent safety car to win the race.
The Italian has consistently denied the accusations but was handed a lifetime ban by the sport's governing body in the aftermath of the incident, although this was overturned in 2010.
In the paddock last weekend, Briatore issued an X-rated response to those unhappy with his return, and now Alpine boss Bruno Famin has given his take on the reaction to the controversial appointment.
"I don't really mind about [the] past," Famin said, as reported by ESPN.
"I am always looking at the future, and looking at what we can get and to get our team better, and that's really our goal.
"What I see is with having Flavio as an advisor of the team is the opportunity to have his experience, to help us.
"He has a very high level knowledge of Formula 1, he has a lot of people, and I'm sure he will support us in developing the team faster and better. That's all."
