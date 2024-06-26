F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton risks F1 fury

It has been revealed that Max Verstappen nearly stopped another driver on the Formula 1 grid from reaching the pinnacle of motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton risks F1 fury by joining fans in OUTRAGE at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has joined F1 fans in voicing their outrage after Silverstone placed the blame on Red Bull for poor ticket sales.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton offered MASSAGE by rival

Lewis Hamilton has taken a deserved break from racing despite achieving a season best result of P3 at the Spanish GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen set to display DOMINANCE in surprise debut

Max Verstappen is preparing to demonstrate the dominance of Red Bull with his maiden appearance at an iconic motorsport event.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent

One of Michael Schumacher's former bosses has claimed that a ditched Formula 1 driver is better than 'half' of the current grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Related