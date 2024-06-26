close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton risks F1 fury

It has been revealed that Max Verstappen nearly stopped another driver on the Formula 1 grid from reaching the pinnacle of motorsport.

Hamilton risks F1 fury by joining fans in OUTRAGE at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has joined F1 fans in voicing their outrage after Silverstone placed the blame on Red Bull for poor ticket sales.

Hamilton offered MASSAGE by rival

Lewis Hamilton has taken a deserved break from racing despite achieving a season best result of P3 at the Spanish GP.

Verstappen set to display DOMINANCE in surprise debut

Max Verstappen is preparing to demonstrate the dominance of Red Bull with his maiden appearance at an iconic motorsport event.

F1 legend makes HUGE claim on Mick Schumacher talent

One of Michael Schumacher's former bosses has claimed that a ditched Formula 1 driver is better than 'half' of the current grid.

Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Red Bull eye NEW Mexican driver

  • Yesterday 15:16

F1 team boss delivers Verstappen verdict amid POACHING claims

  • 10 minutes ago
Police VERDICT delivered on Hamilton ‘sabotage’ case

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton risks F1 fury

  • Today 05:57
Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton offered MASSAGE by rival

  • Yesterday 22:57
Struggling F1 star tipped for IndyCar ‘LEAP’ after heavy criticism

  • Yesterday 21:57
