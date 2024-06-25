close global

Multiple F1 venues under threat as MAJOR calendar changes discussed

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that some venues are at risk of falling off the calendar as he revealed the latest discussions surrounding the sport's schedule.

Since taking over the sport, Liberty Media has dramatically increased the global audience of F1, particularly in the United States, with three races now taking place stateside in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

The 2024 calendar features a record-breaking 24 grands prix, as well as six sprint races in China, Miami, Austria, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.

The expansion of the calendar has been met with criticism by some within the sport, but F1 has made it no secret that they are looking to, or have received interest from other circuits to host races.

Stefano Domenicali has discussed yet further changes to the calendar
The 2024 season has a record 24 races

Could certain F1 circuits get the axe?

It seems as though there could yet be further changes to the calendar moving forward, with a rotation system now being talked about.

That is according to Domenicali, who recently told Auto Motor und Sport: "We want to keep a good balance between old and new races, although there are many more countries that want a Grand Prix,"

"We are thinking about a rotation system. Probably we will start with this in Europe."

It has already been confirmed that the Spanish Grand Prix will be moving from Barcelona to a brand-new street circuit in Madrid as of 2026 on a contract that runs until 2035.

Stefano Domenicali has suggested F1 could rotate European races

Other tracks are also keen, particularly in Europe, where F1 ran a large proportion of their race calendar in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. That season, circuits like Mugello, Nurburgring, Istanbul Park and Algarve all hosted races.

The latter has previously expressed their interest in hosting further races in the future.

Elsewhere, there have also been proposals made for three new races in Asia with South Korea keen on returning to the calendar, and new proposals from Thailand and Indonesia.

