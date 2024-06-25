Multiple F1 venues under threat as MAJOR calendar changes discussed
Multiple F1 venues under threat as MAJOR calendar changes discussed
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that some venues are at risk of falling off the calendar as he revealed the latest discussions surrounding the sport's schedule.
Since taking over the sport, Liberty Media has dramatically increased the global audience of F1, particularly in the United States, with three races now taking place stateside in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Ferrari face Newey SNUB as rival signing favourites emerge
The 2024 calendar features a record-breaking 24 grands prix, as well as six sprint races in China, Miami, Austria, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.
The expansion of the calendar has been met with criticism by some within the sport, but F1 has made it no secret that they are looking to, or have received interest from other circuits to host races.
Could certain F1 circuits get the axe?
It seems as though there could yet be further changes to the calendar moving forward, with a rotation system now being talked about.
That is according to Domenicali, who recently told Auto Motor und Sport: "We want to keep a good balance between old and new races, although there are many more countries that want a Grand Prix,"
"We are thinking about a rotation system. Probably we will start with this in Europe."
It has already been confirmed that the Spanish Grand Prix will be moving from Barcelona to a brand-new street circuit in Madrid as of 2026 on a contract that runs until 2035.
Other tracks are also keen, particularly in Europe, where F1 ran a large proportion of their race calendar in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. That season, circuits like Mugello, Nurburgring, Istanbul Park and Algarve all hosted races.
The latter has previously expressed their interest in hosting further races in the future.
Elsewhere, there have also been proposals made for three new races in Asia with South Korea keen on returning to the calendar, and new proposals from Thailand and Indonesia.
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Multiple F1 venues under threat as MAJOR calendar changes discussed
- 16 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner SLAMS Mercedes over Verstappen talk as Hamilton hit by girlfriend jibe
- 2 hours ago
Wolff hits out at 'BRAINLESS' critics as Mercedes star opens up on Hamilton complaint - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton 'girlfriend' jibe leaves champion SPEECHLESS
- Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo offered F1 lifeline with KEY Red Bull alliance
- Yesterday 21:57
- 1
Horner SLAMS Mercedes after Verstappen exit rumours
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug