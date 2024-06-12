Marko reveals Covid diagnosis as Red Bull chief provides health update
Helmut Marko has issued a health update after revealing he was diagnosed with Covid following the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Red Bull advisor was in attendance at the iconic Formula 1 circuit last month as home favourite Charles Leclerc secured a first victory at the principality.
The reigning constructors' champions, meanwhile, endured a torrid weekend, with Sergio Perez following up a disastrous Q1 exit with a first lap crash in Sunday's main event.
Team-mate and three-time world champion Max Verstappen fared better, but could only qualify in sixth spot, a position he failed to improve on in the race.
'I couldn't even talk'
The Dutchman was able to bounce back at last weekend's Canadian GP, however, clinching his 60th career victory in wet conditions at the Montreal track.
Marko was thrilled to see his star driver get back to winning ways, but admitted afterwards that he had been struggling with Covid in the build-up to the race.
Speaking to Austrian outlet, OE24, the 81-year-old said: “Yes, yes, after the Monte Carlo weekend, I was pretty down. I had Covid and couldn't even talk."
Marko, a former Le Mans 24 champion, added: "I'm feeling fine now."
