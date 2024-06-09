close global

F1 champion Verstappen OVERTAKEN as Norris executes thrilling move

Lando Norris took two places in the same number of laps to go from third to first in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver first closed in and passed Max Verstappen on the back straight before the Wall of Champions.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

READ MORE: FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error

A lap later, he was on the back of pole-sitter George Russell, who ran wide at the final chicane as Verstappen also passed the Mercedes driver.

However, a safety car just laps later saw Verstappen and Russell pit a lap earlier than Norris, who re-emerged from the pits in third having been caught up behind the safety car.

Lando Norris led briefly at the Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen took the lead after a safety car

Safety car undoes Norris' hard work

Logan Sargeant's lap 25 crash at on the exit of turn four saw the American retire from the race and brought out the yellow flags, followed by a safety car.

Norris stayed out but got caught up behind the safety car as rivals behind pitted for fresh intermediates.

The McLaren driver lost first place to Verstappen, and had to settle for third at the restart having emerged from the pit lane marginally ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

READ MORE: Verstappen reveals F1 FUTURE with Perez contract reaction

