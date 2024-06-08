close global

F1 star reveals lack of TRUST in Perez after HUGE decision

Kevin Magnussen has revealed a lack of trust in Formula 1 rival Sergio Perez after the two collided at the Monaco Grand Prix.

On lap one in Monaco, the Haas driver was on the outside going up the hill past turn one, when he was involved in a huge collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Perez, who recently signed a new two-year contract with the defending champions, was sent violently into the barriers in a brutal accident that saw the Mexican, Magnussen and his Haas team-mate Nico Hulkenberg taken out of the race.

The incident summed up a dismal weekend for the American team, with both drivers having been disqualified from qualifying due to exceeding the maximum 85mm opening in the wing for DRS.

Kevin Magnussen collided with Sergio Perez in a major crash in Monaco
The accident completely destroyed Sergio Perez's Red Bull

Magnussen gives firm response after Perez crash

The stewards ruled that there would be no further investigation into the crash, a huge decision that has had fans and pundits alike talking. For Magnussen, it was a big relief given his situation.

The Dane currently sits on 10 penalty points and if he had been penalised for the incident, it is likely he would have been issued a race ban.

However, speaking to media at the Canadian Grand Prix, the 31-year-old was firm with his argument that Perez was aware of where he was on track, having seen the images multiple times afterwards.

“He cannot say that he has not seen me,” said Magnussen.

“It was clear to me that he saw me, that's why I kept driving so fast. If I wasn't sure, I probably would have slowed down. That's why I trusted him to leave enough room. In retrospect, I shouldn't have done that.

“Your opinion may change from time to time, but in this case I will stand my ground.”

