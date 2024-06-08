Hamilton frustrated by 'slow' FIA rules
Hamilton frustrated by 'slow' FIA rules
Lewis Hamilton is among several drivers on the Formula 1 grid that have expressed some concerns over the 2026 regulations.
The sport’s governing body, the FIA, revealed the new rules for F1 come the 2026 season on Thursday, with an emphasis on more overtaking and closer racing.
The new regulations are set to transform the sport, with the new cars being scaled down in size and also lighter, with the weight of the machines being reduced by 30 kilograms.
Furthermore, the cars will run on fully sustainable fuels and will feature a new overtaking boost button, with DRS set to be scrapped.
Are the 2026 regulations a step in the right direction?
But despite this revolutionary change, many drivers have expressed fears that the new machinery will be slower in speed, including Hamilton, who is contracted to race for Ferrari by the time the new rules come into effect.
Speaking with the press in Canada, the seven-time champion said: "I have only just seen what everyone has seen this morning so I don't really have huge thoughts on it just yet.
"I've spoken to some drivers who have driven [the 2026 car] on the simulator and they say it is pretty slow. So we will see whether it's actually the right direction or not.
"But I think in terms of sustainability, particularly on the power unit side, I think that's a really bold step and that is going in the right direction.
"But we've just got to make sure the cars are efficient, fast and an actual step forwards, and actually racing is improved."
