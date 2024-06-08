Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 for free!

The F1 championship crosses the Atlantic for the ninth round of the 2024 season, with the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal playing host.

After a dominant start to the season, Max Verstappen's reign atop the standings faces a test. A frustrating sixth-place finish in the last race leaves him hungry for redemption, and the fierce competition from Ferrari is only intensifying.

Charles Leclerc, fresh off a sensational win in Monaco, arrives in Montreal with a renewed fire in his belly, with the Scuderia boasting upgrades that suit the high-speed, low-downforce demands of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Will Verstappen reclaim his dominance and extend his championship lead, or can the Prancing Horse capitalise on their momentum and pull off a surprise upset once again?

Max Verstappen claimed victory in Canada in 2022 and 2023

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the British Grand Prix live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Canadian GP, however, the highlights for the qualifying air on Sunday, June 9, at 1:30am UK time, repeated at 8:30am.

Taking you through the highlights will be Ariana Bravo and Billy Monger from the F1 Arcade in London.

You can watch the highlights of the race on Monday, June 10, at 12:20am, repeated at 9:40am.

