Why Max Verstappen and Red Bull are lean and mean for 2023
F1 News
Max Verstappen has revealed that he and Red Bull are leaner and meaner than ever heading into the 2023 F1 season.
The Dutchman was utterly dominant in 2022, winning a record 15 Grands Prix as he romped to a second consecutive Drivers' Championship.
After that triumph though Verstappen admits he allowed himself a month to fully enjoy the fruits of that success. As a consequence he gained around 10 kilos during the sport's winter break.
Now though the 25-year-old is back at his fighting weight of 74 kilos after an excellent three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Verstappen back at his fighting weight
He told De Telegraaf: "I feel like I'm below my normal weight all year round. I then give myself a month to eat and drink what I want and enjoy myself a bit. It feels good to me this way.
"Some like it better to be consistent throughout the year, in that regard. I actually like not thinking about training for a month and then going full throttle again in January. To lose weight and also to get completely fit again. It's nice to hurt myself a little bit."
While Verstappen is back at his perfect number, his car for 2023 is also coming in lighter this year.
He explained: "That car was even more overweight than the kilos I gained in December. So that's quite a bit.
"It has been very positive for us. The balance of the car was right from the start. That allowed us to start trying things right away in terms of the set-up. You learn a lot of things that way.
"The year starts easier than last season, because the whole car when was new. But you have to make sure you take a step now and we certainly did."
