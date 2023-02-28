Bahrain GP 2023: Date, start time, TV channel & live stream

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 28 February 2023 06:45 - Updated: 07:21

We are now just days away from the start of the 2023 F1 schedule with the Bahrain GP in Sakhir.

Fresh from three instructive days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, the teams will return there later this week to kick off the action for real.

There are many questions to be answered, including:

Can anybody stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen from dominating once again?

Is Ferrari finally ready to really challenge for championship glory?

Is the doom and gloom around Mercedes for real?

Can Fernando Alonso help Aston Martin challenge for race wins?

Just how bad are things at McLaren after that testing misery?

Those and many more will be answered in the coming months, starting this weekend in Bahrain.

Here is all you need to know heading into that eagerly-awaited season opener.

Bahrain GP schedule: Dates and start times

The action on track in Bahrain starts on Friday (of course Thursday will see the usual driver and team press conferences) with the Grand Prix proper on Sunday.

Here are the key dates and session start times for your diary:

Friday March 3, 2023

Free Practice 1: 1430 local (1130 UK, 1230 CET, 0630 Eastern)

Free Practice 2: 1800 local (1500 UK, 1600 CET, 1000 Eastern)

Saturday March 4, 2024

Free Practice 3: 1430 local (1130 UK, 1230 CET, 0630 Eastern)

Qualifying: 1800 local (1500 UK, 1600 CET, 1000 Eastern)

Sunday March 5, 2023

Race: 1800 local (1500 UK, 1600 CET, 1000 Eastern)

How to watch on TV or live stream

Sunday’s race in Bahrain will be televised live in all major markets to an audience of billions - that hit Netflix show ‘Drive to Survive’ has only increased interest in F1.

Check your local listings for timings, but the current broadcasters with F1 rights are:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

F1 also has its own streaming product (F1TV Pro) which offers coverage in certain territories - again check listings to see if you can sign up to watch.

Who is racing in Bahrain?

As ever there is some change from last season and here is the lineup for Sunday in Sakhir. To help if you are watching on TV, car numbers are in brackets:

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (1), Sergio Perez (11)

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (16), Carlos Sainz Jr (55)

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (44), George Russell (63)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon (31), Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren: Lando Norris (4), Oscar Piastri (81)

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso (14), *Lance Stroll (18)

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda (22), Nyck de Vries (21)

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas (77), Zhou Guanyu (24)

Haas: Kevin Magnussen (20), Nico Hulkenberg (27)

Williams: Alex Albon (23), Logan Sargeant (2)

* Lance Stroll is currently recovering from a wrist injury and if he is unable to race his place will be taken by Felipe Drugovich.

Lance Stroll is a major doubt for Bahrain

Latest Bahrain GP odds

No surprises here - reigning two-time world champion Max Verstappen is heavily favoured to start 2023 with a race victory on Sunday. Here are the latest odds from bet365:

5-6 Max Verstappen

7-2 Charles Leclerc

9-1 Lewis Hamilton

9-1 Sergio Perez

9-1 Carlos Sainz

16-1 George Russell

20-1 Fernando Alonso

NB: Other drivers all 125-1 or bigger. Odds correct at 1500 UK on February 27, 2023

Verstappen is a hot favourite to start 2023 with a win

Weather forecast

As of now the forecast for race weekend is three clear days with no threat of rain.

Friday calls for a high of 26C, ramping up 27 on Saturday and 29 on race day.

All three days have an evening session starting at 1800 local time, and things will be a little cooler then, dropping to the low 20s by the time the action finishes.

Who won the Bahrain GP?

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been held 18 times since its inception back in 2004.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver in Sakhir with five victories, while the newly retired Sebastian Vettel had four and Fernando Alonso has three.

Ferrari is the most successful constructor with seven wins, including Charles Leclerc in 2022. Mercedes has six. Red Bull has claimed the race twice - but not since Sebastian Vettel was winning world titles back in 2013.

The last 10 winners in Bahrain are as follows:

2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2021: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2017: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

The track: Bahrain International Circuit

The 5.412k circuit, designed by Herman Tilke, opened in 2004.

Sunday's race will be run over 57 laps.

The current lap record is 1:31.447 - set by Pedro de la Rosa way back in 2005.

Which tyres are being used in Bahrain?

Pirelli has six tyre compounds available for 2023, with three in use at each race.

For Bahrain the compounds in use are:

C1, White (Hard)

C2, Yellow (Medium)

C3, Red (Soft)

Each team will have two sets of Hard tyres, three sets of Medium and eight sets of Softs. Plus of course the normal Intermediate and full Wets.

Degradation is expected to be a key factor with the circuit having some of the most punishing asphalt of the entire F1 calendar.

