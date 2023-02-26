F1 Schedule 2023: Dates, times and TV details for all races

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 26 February 2023

It's back, and F1 will again deliver a spectacular schedule of 23 Grand Prix races for the 2023 season.

The action gets under way in just seven days’ time at Bahrain’s International Circuit in Sakhir, kicking off another nine months of high-octane excitement.

High drama and tension is assured (and a popcorn-worthy Season 6 of Drive To Survive) as the best drivers in the world fight it out in the best cars.

Here is your one-stop guide to what happens and when in the coming months.

F1 Schedule for 2023

There are 23 Grands Prix scheduled for the 2023 F1 season, starting in Bahrain this weekend.

Here are the key dates and start times (which are all local).

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sunday March 5, 20231800Bahrain International Circuit575.412km1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sunday March 19, 20232000Jeddah Corniche Circuit506.174km1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Australian Grand Prix

Sunday April 2, 20231500Albert Park585.278km1:20.260 - Charles Leclerc (2022)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sunday April 30, 20231500Baku City Circuit516.003km1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

Miami Grand Prix

Sunday May 7, 20231530Miami International Autodrome575.412km1:31.361 - Max Verstappen (2022)

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Sunday May 21, 20231500Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari 634.909km1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Monaco Grand Prix

Sunday May 28, 20231500Circuit de Monaco783.337km1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Spanish Grand Prix

Sunday June 4, 20231500Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya664.675km1:18.149 - Max Verstappen (2021)

Canadian Grand Prix

Sunday June 18, 20231400Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve704.361km1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)

Austrian Grand Prix

Sunday July 2, 20231500Red Bull Ring714.318km1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)

British Grand Prix

Sunday July 9, 20231500Silverstone Circuit525.891km1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)

Hungarian Grand Prix

Sunday July 23, 20231500Hungaroring704.381km1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday July 30, 20231500Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps447.004km1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Dutch Grand Prix

Sunday August 27, 20231500Circuit Zandvoort724.259km1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Italian Grand Prix

Sunday September 3, 20231500Autodromo Nazionale535.793km1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)

Singapore Grand Prix

Sunday September 17, 20232000Marina Bay Street Circuit615.063km1:41.905 - Kevin Magnussen (2018)

Japanese Grand Prix

Sunday September 24, 20231400Suzuka International Racing Course535.807km1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)

Qatar Grand Prix

Sunday October 8, 20231700Lusail International Circuit575.38km1:23.196 - Max Verstappen (2021)

United States Grand Prix

Sunday October 22, 20231400Circuit Of The Americas565.513km1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)

Mexico City Grand Prix

Sunday October 29, 20231400Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez714.304km1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Sunday November 5, 20231400Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace714.309km1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sunday November 19, 20232200Las Vegas506.12kmNA (new race)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sunday November 26, 20231700Yas Marina Circuit585.281km1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)

How to watch F1 live in 2023

Of course your access to TV channels and live streams depends very much on where you are located. Here are the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:

UK: Sky Sports

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

F1TV Pro also carries excellent coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 Schedule 2023 FAQ

Absolutely, and the one which is getting people most excited. The first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on Sunday November 19. Another huge milestone for the sport as it looks to ‘crack’ America.

Which is the longest F1 circuit

That would be the mighty test that is Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. As well as possessing awesome landmarks like Eau Rouge, it also has a gruelling lap length of 7.004km.

Which is the shortest F1 circuit?

This time it’s the jewel in F1’s crown (maybe until Vegas takes over) - the Monaco Grand Prix. The tight Circuit de Monaco around the streets of the principality measures just 3.337km.

When are the F1 sprint races in 2023? We have exactly double the amount we had in 2022, so six in total. They are:

Azerbaijan - Baku City Circuit (April 29)

Austria - Red Bull Ring (July 1)

Belgium - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (July 29)

Qatar - Losail International Circuit (October 7)

USA - Circuit of The Americas (October 21)

Brazil - Interlagos (November 4)

Are tickets available for F1 races in 2023?

Tickets are now available for most of the 2023 races with a few notable exceptions. We suggest only buying from official sources and the F1 website would be a good starting point for information.

