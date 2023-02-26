F1 Schedule 2023: Dates, times and TV details for all races
It's back, and F1 will again deliver a spectacular schedule of 23 Grand Prix races for the 2023 season.
The action gets under way in just seven days’ time at Bahrain’s International Circuit in Sakhir, kicking off another nine months of high-octane excitement.
High drama and tension is assured (and a popcorn-worthy Season 6 of Drive To Survive) as the best drivers in the world fight it out in the best cars.
Here is your one-stop guide to what happens and when in the coming months.
F1 Schedule for 2023
There are 23 Grands Prix scheduled for the 2023 F1 season, starting in Bahrain this weekend.
Here are the key dates and start times (which are all local).
Bahrain Grand PrixRace date: Sunday March 5, 2023 Race Start time: 1800 Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit Laps: 57 Circuit Length: 5.412km Lap Record: 1:31.447 - Pedro de la Rosa (2005)
Saudi Arabian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday March 19, 2023 Race Start time: 2000 Circuit: Jeddah Corniche Circuit Laps: 50 Circuit Length: 6.174km Lap Record: 1:30.734 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
Australian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday April 2, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Albert Park Laps: 58 Circuit Length: 5.278km Lap Record: 1:20.260 - Charles Leclerc (2022)
Azerbaijan Grand PrixRace date: Sunday April 30, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Baku City Circuit Laps: 51 Circuit Length: 6.003km Lap Record: 1:43.009 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
Miami Grand PrixRace date: Sunday May 7, 2023 Race Start time: 1530 Circuit: Miami International Autodrome Laps: 57 Circuit Length: 5.412km Lap Record: 1:31.361 - Max Verstappen (2022)
Emilia Romagna Grand PrixRace date: Sunday May 21, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Laps: 63 Circuit Length: 4.909km Lap Record: 1:15.484 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
Monaco Grand PrixRace date: Sunday May 28, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Circuit de Monaco Laps: 78 Circuit Length: 3.337km Lap Record: 1:12.909 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
Spanish Grand PrixRace date: Sunday June 4, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Laps: 66 Circuit Length: 4.675km Lap Record: 1:18.149 - Max Verstappen (2021)
Canadian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday June 18, 2023 Race Start time: 1400 Circuit: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve Laps: 70 Circuit Length: 4.361km Lap Record: 1:13.078 - Valtteri Bottas (2019)
Austrian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday July 2, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Red Bull Ring Laps: 71 Circuit Length: 4.318km Lap Record: 1:05.619 - Carlos Sainz (2020)
British Grand PrixRace date: Sunday July 9, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit Laps: 52 Circuit Length: 5.891km Lap Record: 1:27.097 - Max Verstappen (2020)
Hungarian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday July 23, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Hungaroring Laps: 70 Circuit Length: 4.381km Lap Record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)
Belgian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday July 30, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Laps: 44 Circuit Length: 7.004km Lap Record: 1:46.286 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
Dutch Grand PrixRace date: Sunday August 27, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Circuit Zandvoort Laps: 72 Circuit Length: 4.259km Lap Record: 1:11.097 - Lewis Hamilton (2021)
Italian Grand PrixRace date: Sunday September 3, 2023 Race Start time: 1500 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Laps: 53 Circuit Length: 5.793km Lap Record: 1:21.046 - Rubens Barrichello (2004)
Singapore Grand PrixRace date: Sunday September 17, 2023 Race Start time: 2000 Circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit Laps: 61 Circuit Length: 5.063km Lap Record: 1:41.905 - Kevin Magnussen (2018)
Japanese Grand PrixRace date: Sunday September 24, 2023 Race Start time: 1400 Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course Laps: 53 Circuit Length: 5.807km Lap Record: 1:30.983 - Lewis Hamilton (2019)
Qatar Grand PrixRace date: Sunday October 8, 2023 Race Start time: 1700 Circuit: Lusail International Circuit Laps: 57 Circuit Length: 5.38km Lap Record: 1:23.196 - Max Verstappen (2021)
United States Grand PrixRace date: Sunday October 22, 2023 Race Start time: 1400 Circuit: Circuit Of The Americas Laps: 56 Circuit Length: 5.513km Lap Record: 1:36.169 - Charles Leclerc (2019)
Mexico City Grand PrixRace date: Sunday October 29, 2023 Race Start time: 1400 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Laps: 71 Circuit Length: 4.304km Lap Record: 1:17.774 - Valtteri Bottas (2021)
Sao Paulo Grand PrixRace date: Sunday November 5, 2023 Race Start time: 1400 Circuit: Interlagos - Autodromo Jose Carlo Pace Laps: 71 Circuit Length: 4.309km Lap Record: 1:10.540 - Valtteri Bottas (2018)
Las Vegas Grand PrixRace date: Sunday November 19, 2023 Race Start time: 2200 Circuit: Las Vegas Laps: 50 Circuit Length: 6.12km Lap Record: NA (new race)
Abu Dhabi Grand PrixRace date: Sunday November 26, 2023 Race Start time: 1700 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit Laps: 58 Circuit Length: 5.281km Lap Record: 1:26.103 - Max Verstappen (2021)
How to watch F1 live in 2023Of course your access to TV channels and live streams depends very much on where you are located. Here are the primary F1 broadcasters in some of the major global markets:
UK: Sky Sports
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
F1TV Pro also carries excellent coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Schedule 2023 FAQAre there any new races on the F1 schedule in 2023?
Absolutely, and the one which is getting people most excited. The first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on Sunday November 19. Another huge milestone for the sport as it looks to ‘crack’ America.
Which is the longest F1 circuit
That would be the mighty test that is Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. As well as possessing awesome landmarks like Eau Rouge, it also has a gruelling lap length of 7.004km.
Which is the shortest F1 circuit?
This time it’s the jewel in F1’s crown (maybe until Vegas takes over) - the Monaco Grand Prix. The tight Circuit de Monaco around the streets of the principality measures just 3.337km.
When are the F1 sprint races in 2023? We have exactly double the amount we had in 2022, so six in total. They are:
Azerbaijan - Baku City Circuit (April 29)
Austria - Red Bull Ring (July 1)
Belgium - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (July 29)
Qatar - Losail International Circuit (October 7)
USA - Circuit of The Americas (October 21)
Brazil - Interlagos (November 4)
Are tickets available for F1 races in 2023?
Tickets are now available for most of the 2023 races with a few notable exceptions. We suggest only buying from official sources and the F1 website would be a good starting point for information.
