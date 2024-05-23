F1 pundit reveals Red Bull 'conundrum' is BACK
F1 pundit reveals Red Bull 'conundrum' is BACK
As the 2025 grid starts to take shape Red Bull are no closer to revealing their driver line-up for next year.
The 2025 driver market was thrown wide open when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari next season, replacing current driver Carlos Sainz.
READ MORE: Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
Since losing his seat the Spanish driver has displayed incredible form, demonstrating his worth to prospective teams by achieving a race win at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz’s next destination is unknown, with reports speculating he could join either Mercedes, Red Bull or Sauber/Audi.
Who will be Verstappen’s team-mate in 2025?
If Sainz was to join Red Bull next season, it would mean their current driver Sergio Perez, who is out of contract next season, would have to vacate his seat.
The Mexican driver’s form has fluctuated at Red Bull, often struggling to match the pace of his team-mate Max Verstappen.
Imola exemplified Perez’s inconsistent performances in his career, finishing eighth behind the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
In a Monaco Grand Prix Q&A for the BBC, F1 pundit Andrew Benson discussed Red Bull’s driver ‘conundrum’ and who could claim the coveted seat.
“Perez started the season well - he was second behind Verstappen in three of the first four races. But he failed to capitalise in Australia when Verstappen retired, and has had difficult weekends in Miami and Imola,” Benson wrote.
READ MORE: Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role
“The problem for Red Bull is what they do about it. Do they keep Perez next season, knowing now what his performance level is? Can they afford to if, as seems to be happening, the field is closing up?
“But if they decide not to, who do they take instead? Out of the top drivers, the only free agent is Carlos Sainz, who is leaving Ferrari at the end of this season to make way for Lewis Hamilton. “But there was tension when he was team-mates with Verstappen at Toro Rosso when they were both rookies in 2015.
“It’s an interesting conundrum for Red Bull.”
READ MORE: New Audi F1 driver REPLACEMENT target emerges despite Sainz links
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundit reveals Red Bull 'conundrum' is BACK
- 24 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton shows up at 'home' grand prix in STYLE
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen takes TUMBLE in battle with F1 rival
- 2 hours ago
F1 star aiming to break Monaco CURSE at 'special' track
- 3 hours ago
F1 24 players get chance to WIN Verstappen swag
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul