F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING
F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING
Lewis Hamilton may be preparing to depart Mercedes next season, but that hasn't stopped the seven-time world champion trying his hand at a new role with his current team in the meantime.
➡️ READ MORE
Legendary F1 circuit at SEVERE 'risk' of axe
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed more than one iconic F1 circuit could be at risk as the calendar continues to grow.
➡️ READ MORE
Rival F1 star 'preferred' to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
A current F1 star has been named as the preferred driver to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Manager gives MAJOR update on Newey future
Speculation over the future of Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey continues to rumble on, and now his manager has provided an update on the latest developments.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 boss reveals major WONDERKID plan to save under-fire feature
A top Formula 1 pundit has suggested one way in which a key element of race weekends could be improved for fans.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING
- 8 minutes ago
FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:27
Mercedes chief drops hilarious drug-related joke on LIVE TV
- Yesterday 22:57
Hamilton tries out NEW JOB with Mercedes
- Yesterday 21:57
Former F1 boss reveals major WONDERKID plan to save under-fire feature
- Yesterday 20:57
Rival F1 star 'preferred' to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul