British racing star achieves HISTORIC milestone
British racing star achieves HISTORIC milestone
A rising star in British motorsport has achieved a historic feat following an impressive Miami Grand Prix.
Britain is fortunate to have had a plethora of talented racing stars across the years, including Stirling Moss, Jim Clark and Lewis Hamilton.
READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT
The latter is one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time with seven world titles to his name, and 103 career victories.
Lando Norris became the latest British F1 winner at the Miami GP, achieving his maiden victory in the sport with McLaren.
Is the future of British motorsport in safe hands?
Aside from Norris, another British racing talent emerged from Miami, with Abbi Pulling taking pole position and winning both races in the all-female racing series F1 Academy.
The young Brit currently leads the championship ahead of French star Doriane Pin, and has proven why the F1 Academy is integral to the careers of female racing drivers.
READ MORE: Ferrari secret upgrade REVEALED for key F1 race
One of the series' aims is to give women racers experience in single-seater machinery, to help them progress further up the motorsport ladder.
The experience seems to be paying off for Pulling, who took her first win in British F4 over the weekend, a domestic feeder series where both men and women compete.
Pulling’s win is a historic moment, becoming the first woman to do so in the category, and proving she can best the competition in a variety of fields.
The 21 year-old is backed by the Alpine driver academy, who were one of the first to express support for their driver following her win.
Congratulations have also poured in from across the F1 community, including the 1996 world champion, and British legend, Damon Hill.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻#f1 https://t.co/at7LA7KeP6— Damon Hill (@HillF1) May 12, 2024
Pulling’s next outing for the F1 Academy will be at the Spanish GP, where she will be looking to extend her championship lead even further from rival Pin.
READ MORE: F1 team boss announced in switch to rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris' Miami win makes Imola the most anticipated race of Verstappen era
- 1 hour ago
British racing star achieves HISTORIC milestone
- 2 hours ago
F1 boss makes SCATHING verdict on Verstappen success
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo REPLACEMENT reason given as timeline revealed for star's Red Bull split
- 3 hours ago
How Bearman could be back racing in F1 sooner than later
- Today 10:58
Steiner 'SUED' by former team over book
- Today 09:58
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul