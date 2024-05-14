British racing star achieves HISTORIC milestone

A rising star in British motorsport has achieved a historic feat following an impressive Miami Grand Prix.

Britain is fortunate to have had a plethora of talented racing stars across the years, including Stirling Moss, Jim Clark and Lewis Hamilton.

The latter is one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time with seven world titles to his name, and 103 career victories.

Lando Norris became the latest British F1 winner at the Miami GP, achieving his maiden victory in the sport with McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British racing driver of all time

Lando Norris is the latest British F1 race winner

Is the future of British motorsport in safe hands?

Aside from Norris, another British racing talent emerged from Miami, with Abbi Pulling taking pole position and winning both races in the all-female racing series F1 Academy.

The young Brit currently leads the championship ahead of French star Doriane Pin, and has proven why the F1 Academy is integral to the careers of female racing drivers.

Abbi Pulling leads Doriane Pin in the championship

One of the series' aims is to give women racers experience in single-seater machinery, to help them progress further up the motorsport ladder.

The experience seems to be paying off for Pulling, who took her first win in British F4 over the weekend, a domestic feeder series where both men and women compete.

Pulling’s win is a historic moment, becoming the first woman to do so in the category, and proving she can best the competition in a variety of fields.

The 21 year-old is backed by the Alpine driver academy, who were one of the first to express support for their driver following her win.

Congratulations have also poured in from across the F1 community, including the 1996 world champion, and British legend, Damon Hill.

Pulling’s next outing for the F1 Academy will be at the Spanish GP, where she will be looking to extend her championship lead even further from rival Pin.

