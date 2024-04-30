F1 announce MAJOR new partnership

F1 Academy have announced that American Express will be an official partner of the series for the 2024 season.

Entering their second season this year, the all-female category has taken large steps following their inaugural campaign in 2023 to promote the series and improve inclusivity of women in motorsport.

This has included F1 Academy being included on the Formula 1 support bill, and the 10 F1 teams running a driver with their liveries on the cars and sponsors that are dedicated to back women in sport, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charlotte Tilbury and Puma.

American Express had already been involved in the F1 world as an official payments partner in the Americas last year, but now they are joining forces with F1 Academy as an official partner for the series.

F1 Academy are into their second season in 2024

Susie Wolff as been Managing Director since 2023

F1 Academy collaborates with American Express

As part of the collaboration, British driver Jessica Edgar will represent the brand with a custom American Express race suit.

Furthermore, for each remaining round of the season, the company will also run a custom livery with American Express branding, as well as Shop Small – a global movement created by the brand that is committed to supporting local small businesses.

The series returns to the track in Miami

Speaking with F1.com about the collaboration, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: “American Express is a worldwide leader in the payments space and a powerful advocate for small businesses and entrepreneurs globally, and we’re proud to welcome them to F1 Academy as an official partner.

“We’re thankful to American Express for embracing our vision and for showing their commitment to elevating women in sport and inspiring the next generation of female drivers.”

Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer for American Express added: “We are thrilled to launch our global partnership with F1 Academy for the 2024 season.

“Powerfully backing communities is core to American Express' DNA. With this partnership we hope to continue to foster equal opportunities for women, on and off the track, while spotlighting women-owned small businesses and their impact on their local communities."

