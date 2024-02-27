New F1 Academy partnership REVEALS Hamilton and Schumacher links

F1 Academy have announced that world-famous fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger has become an official partner for the series.

As part of the partnership, the brand will design the livery for Nerea Marti’s car for the 2024 season as one of the designated partner liveries for this year, as well as providing the staff uniforms.

Marti, who will compete in her second season in the series with Campos Racing, will represent Tommy Hilfiger with her racing suit and car featuring the brand’s iconic red, white and blue colours.

The Spaniard finished the inaugural season of F1 Academy in fourth and became the series’ eighth different race winner when she took victory in France, as well as claiming five more podiums and one pole position.

Tommy Hilfiger has become an official partner for F1 Academy

The brand have previously worked in F1 as a sponsor on Michael Schumacher's Ferrari

They have also sponsored the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton

Launched in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger has established itself as a premium fashion brand around the globe, and it will work with F1 Academy as an official partner to help raise the profile of the series and attract a new audience.

The brand also has a rich history in the world of F1, having previously sponsored championship-winning cars such as the Ferrari's from the early 2000s driven by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes cars.

Speaking on the official F1 site about the partnership, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff said: “Tommy Hilfiger is one of the most recognised global lifestyle brands, so it is a great honour to welcome them to F1 Academy as an official partner.

“Tommy Hilfiger is fully invested in our mission to improve female representation in motorsport, and their global brand platform will appeal to those outside of the motorsport world and help us to reach new audiences. I would like to personally thank Tommy and his team for sharing our vision and supporting a talented young driver in Nerea Martí.”

Tommy Hilfiger added: “The world of racing is developing at an incredible pace and the F1 Academy is at the forefront of this movement.

“I look forward to working with Managing Director Susie Wolff, leading driver Nerea Martí and the entire F1 Academy team as they break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.”

