F1 announce MAJOR 2024 deal involving ALL 10 teams

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023 17:33 - Updated: 17:33

Formula 1 will provide added support to the F1 Academy series from 2024, Stefano Domenicali has announced.

The all-female junior series, which runs F4 machines, is in its inaugural season with Marta Garcia leading the championship.

From 2024, all 10 F1 teams will have their livery on one car with the five drivers not given an F1 livery having a different sponsor which is yet to be announced.

This season, Rodin Carlin's Abbi Pulling and ART's Lena Buhler are backed by Alpine and Sauber respectively and subsequently have an F1 livery already.

Domenicali: A very important moment

Lena Buhler is third in F1 academy this year with two wins under her belt

“We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams," Domenicali said.

“Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

“Susie [Wolff], the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together.

“In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special.”

