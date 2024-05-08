F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star
With half the grid now confirmed for the 2025 season, only 10 spots remain available as Formula 1's top drivers battle it out for their futures.
Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.
Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms
Angela Cullen has posted a further update regarding her new career in the USA.
Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams
Formula 1 and the FIA have received an incredible new proposal that could see three new teams join the grid.
Former F1 boss delivers 'SILLY' verdict on Verstappen's Red Bull future
Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has spoken out on Max Verstappen's future following Adrian Newey's shock exit from Red Bull.
Latest News
F1 Today
- 17 minutes ago
GPFans Recap
Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:12
F1 Off the Track
Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit
- Yesterday 23:27
F1 Superstars
Ferrari chief defects to McLaren for Norris celebrations
- Yesterday 22:42
Latest F1 News
Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race
- Yesterday 21:58
Latest F1 News
Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit
- Yesterday 21:13
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul