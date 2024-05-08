close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

With half the grid now confirmed for the 2025 season, only 10 spots remain available as Formula 1's top drivers battle it out for their futures.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Cullen in CRYPTIC motivational post as new relationship blossoms

Angela Cullen has posted a further update regarding her new career in the USA.

➡️ READ MORE

Blueprint submitted to F1 and FIA for THREE new teams

Formula 1 and the FIA have received an incredible new proposal that could see three new teams join the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 boss delivers 'SILLY' verdict on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has spoken out on Max Verstappen's future following Adrian Newey's shock exit from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo FIA Helmut Marko Adrian Newey
Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:12
F1 News Today: Sky F1 presenter narrowly escapes INJURY as Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sky F1 presenter narrowly escapes INJURY as Verstappen reveals team-mate collision damage

  • Yesterday 17:07

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo marked for REPLACEMENT as Marko takes swipe at Red Bull star

  • 17 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Horner reveals Newey future plans as Verstappen issues VINDICTIVE response - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:12
F1 Off the Track

Hamilton wows F1 and fashion fans alike with MEANINGFUL Met Gala outfit

  • Yesterday 23:27
F1 Superstars

Ferrari chief defects to McLaren for Norris celebrations

  • Yesterday 22:42
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

  • Yesterday 21:58
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Marko takes thinly-veiled swipe at Newey following Red Bull exit

  • Yesterday 21:13
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x