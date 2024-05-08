Wolff reveals talks with key Red Bull figure
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted to talks with a key Red Bull figure.
While they have dominated the championship with Max Verstappen thus far in 2024, Red Bull have experienced plenty of issues behind the scenes.
Team principal Christian Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female employee, but has since been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.
Despite this, there have been suggestions of an internal power struggle within Red Bull between Horner and director Helmut Marko.
Could Wolff poach Helmut Marko?
Not only have Red Bull been embroiled in controversy, but they have also lost a key member of their team.
The Milton Keynes outfit announced that their chief technical officer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team in the first quarter of 2025.
Newey's next destination is still unknown, with Horner suggesting he could leave the sport altogether.
However, Lewis Hamilton has expressed his desire to see Newey join Ferrari stating it would be a ‘privilege’ to work with the engineer.
Newey may not be the only figure to leave Red Bull, with The Sun reporting that Mercedes are preparing an astonishing £128m-a-year offer for Max Verstappen.
Reports have also suggested Helmut Marko could move to Mercedes, especially if Horner remains as team principal at Red Bull.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Mercedes boss Wolff shed light on his relationship with Marko and whether they had entered talks.
“At the end of the day, we are Austrians and we stick together, even if there are disputes in the meantime, but we have a common, very strong opinion on various circumstances that have occurred in recent months, where we have simply exchanged views,” Wolff said.
