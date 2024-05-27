Verstappen admits F1 rival boasts 'beautiful' feature that Red Bull cannot offer
Verstappen admits F1 rival boasts 'beautiful' feature that Red Bull cannot offer
Max Verstappen has praised a rival F1 team for a unique feature that Red Bull cannot offer him.
The Dutchman has achieved all three of his world titles with Red Bull, alongside 59 race wins and 39 pole positions.
READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
Verstappen’s maiden race victory came at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016, in his inaugural outing with the Austrian outfit.
Since then he has become the nucleus of the Red Bull team, steering them towards championship success in 2021 and dominating the sport ever since.
Will Verstappen ever leave Red Bull?
2024 has been difficult internally at the team, with boss Christian Horner embroiled in controversy, and their chief technical officer Adrian Newey announcing his departure.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has taken advantage of this unrest, publicly courting Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton at the team.
Reports suggest Mercedes have offered the Dutch champion a lucrative deal to try and lure him over, however Verstappen has expressed his loyalty to his current team.
Red Bull have not been bulletproof this season, however, beaten by Ferrari and McLaren on more than one occasion.
Following a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix for Verstappen, the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz capitalised on his failure, and stormed to victory.
Lando Norris also beat Verstappen on merit at the Miami Grand Prix, and came close to emulating this feat in Imola.
READ MORE: Verstappen toils as Hamilton bounces BACK in Monaco
Recently, Charles Leclerc achieved pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Verstappen only managing to set the sixth fastest time.
The Dutch driver has been complimentary of the Scuderia, and praised them for an attractive feature that he enjoys, even on his worst days in Formula 1.
“When I’m not winning, I happily listen to the Italian national anthem on the podium,” Verstappen said.
“On the podium, it’s not nice to not win, but when you’re not winning, and you hear the Italian national anthem, it’s a beautiful one.”
READ MORE: Cullen ‘living’ with new star after Hamilton split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 icon takes swipe at former team after DISQUALIFICATION
- 24 minutes ago
Verstappen admits F1 rival boasts 'beautiful' feature that Red Bull cannot offer
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix sets F1 record with historic first as drivers BEG for change
- 2 hours ago
Indy 500 Results Today: McLaren star in last lap HEARTBREAK after chaotic race
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton comes up with RADICAL idea to shake up Monaco GP
- 3 hours ago
- 1
Tears, tyres, and tic-tac-toe - FIVE things you may have missed at Monaco GP
- Today 09:44
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul