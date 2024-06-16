F1 star names ONE missing ingredient for 2024 title challenge

Red Bull's rivals are missing a key ingredient to launch them ahead of the reigning champions, according to an F1 star.

The Austrian outfit have dominated F1 over the past two seasons, however their once impenetrable veneer has started to crack.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes could replace Hamilton THIS season as Verstappen confirms talks over SHOCK move

READ MORE: 'We're done!' - Ricciardo WARNS F1 rival after on-track incident

Teams have steadily chipped away at Red Bull's advantage, with Ferrari claiming two wins this season and McLaren earning a victory in Miami.

Mercedes have also caught up with the leading pack after George Russell claimed pole position and a podium in Canada.

Ferrari edged closer to Red Bull in Monaco

Mercedes joined the challenge to Red Bull in Canada

Can McLaren compete with Red Bull?

Red Bull's recent defeats has hinted at a fight for the championship, if not for the drivers’ then for the constructors title.

However, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri revealed that his team were missing a key ingredient in their fight with Red Bull.

"I think there have been good moments here and there, even at the start of the season,” Piastri said to the media.

“I think the first few rounds were quite promising, a couple of difficult races in the middle, but on the whole, I feel like I've taken a good step forward in quite a few areas from last year. I think it's just been the consistency that's really been the missing thing."

READ MORE: Wolff confirms major decision on Hamilton F1 replacement

Oscar Piastri says McLaren lack consistency

"So the last few weekends have been good to try and get on top of that. But I don't think I've done anything special.”

"I don't think as a team we've really done anything special. We've just got the car in a good window. And with the upgrades, clearly it's performing well. So yeah, I think we're all just taking it up a notch."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo CONTROVERSY highlights a new frontier F1 should embrace

Related