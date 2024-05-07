Former F1 boss delivers 'SILLY' verdict on Verstappen's Red Bull future

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has spoken out on Max Verstappen's future following Adrian Newey's shock exit from Red Bull.

The Dutch driver has been in ominous form again this season, and already looks all but certain to deliver a fourth successive drivers' title.

But with Newey's departure confirmed for early 2025, there has been speculation over the future of Red Bull's star driver - with his father, Jos Verstappen, refusing to confirm whether the 26-year-old would stay with the team beyond 2026.

The reigning constructors' champions have already been dealt a significant blow in losing their design guru, and can ill-afford to see Verstappen move on as well.

Adrian Newey will depart Red Bull early next year

Bernie Ecclestone insists Verstappen should stay at Red Bull despite recent turmoil

Should Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been linked with a move for Verstappen in recent months as he looks to fill the vacant seat soon to be left by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.

Ecclestone, however, believes Verstappen would be 'silly' to be considering other options, and insists Red Bull is the best place for him to build his legacy.

The 93-year-old said: "He's too intelligent to do that [leave]. What would he gain? To go where?

"It'd be silly to move. There's nowhere he could go where I think he would get exactly the same service as you get at Red Bull."

