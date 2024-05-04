close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull in the wake of rumours linking him to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit claims Sainz REJECTED Audi offer in favour of rivals

It has been reported that Carlos Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi as he looks to move further up the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the future of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, following the confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo HITS BACK at critics in sweary blast

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a scathing response to criticism over his disappointing form so far this season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit opens up on 'most romantic story' in Hamilton's career

F1 pundit David Croft has predicted Lewis Hamilton could soon experience the 'most romantic story' of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari F1 Carlos Sainz
Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:57
F1 News Today: £128 MILLION offer made for F1 champion as team announce SHOCK hire
F1 Today

F1 News Today: £128 MILLION offer made for F1 champion as team announce SHOCK hire

  • Yesterday 12:50

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 38 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Ricciardo admits WILD Miami F1 drive nearly ended in disaster twice

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Today 00:57
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen GOADS F1 rivals with savage Miami putdown

  • Today 00:12
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ricciardo STUNS and Hamilton fails

  • Yesterday 23:19
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x