F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull in the wake of rumours linking him to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit claims Sainz REJECTED Audi offer in favour of rivals

It has been reported that Carlos Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi as he looks to move further up the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the future of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, following the confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure from the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo HITS BACK at critics in sweary blast

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a scathing response to criticism over his disappointing form so far this season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit opens up on 'most romantic story' in Hamilton's career

F1 pundit David Croft has predicted Lewis Hamilton could soon experience the 'most romantic story' of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

Related