F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull in the wake of rumours linking him to Ferrari.
F1 pundit claims Sainz REJECTED Audi offer in favour of rivals
It has been reported that Carlos Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi as he looks to move further up the grid.
Schumacher 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit
Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has weighed in on the future of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, following the confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure from the team.
Ricciardo HITS BACK at critics in sweary blast
F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has delivered a scathing response to criticism over his disappointing form so far this season.
F1 pundit opens up on 'most romantic story' in Hamilton's career
F1 pundit David Croft has predicted Lewis Hamilton could soon experience the 'most romantic story' of his career.
Latest News
F1 Sprint Race Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 38 minutes ago
Ricciardo admits WILD Miami F1 drive nearly ended in disaster twice
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton reaction sparks Newey Ferrari rumours as F1 star rejects rival offer
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen LAUGHS at F1 rivals as Hamilton suffers Miami calamity - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:57
Verstappen GOADS F1 rivals with savage Miami putdown
- Today 00:12
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ricciardo STUNS and Hamilton fails
- Yesterday 23:19
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun