close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

Sunday's race at the Chinese Grand Prix proved to be a hotspot for driver infringements.

A chaotic weekend in Shanghai saw a big chunk of the F1 grid rack up penalty points on their Super Licences.

READ MORE: F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification after penalty CHAOS

Daniel Ricciardo's overtake under safety car conditions resulted in a hefty three-place grid penalty for the upcoming Miami Sprint race, coupled with two penalty points to his licence. While initially slapped with a 10-second time penalty, the Australian's retirement from the race meant the grid penalty came into effect.

Lance Stroll found himself in hot water as well, picking up a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for making contact with Ricciardo while cars were getting ready to restart from a safety car period.

Williams' Logan Sargeant wasn't spared either. His move to get past Nico Hulkenberg under safety car conditions resulted in a 10-second penalty and two points on his licence – taking him up to eight, with none coming off until September, putting him at serious risk of a ban.

READ MORE: Marko reveals reasons for RB driver's struggles

Adding to the chaos, Kevin Magnussen was handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points on his licence for a collision with Yuki Tsunoda, which forced the Japanese driver out of the race altogether.

But wait, there's more! Fernando Alonso was also penalised with a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points on his licence for his collision with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz during Saturday's Sprint race.

These incidents raise a crucial question - which drivers are at risk of a race ban?

READ MORE: Horner throws Perez future into doubt after new Red Bull lineup talks

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

Sergio Perez and Sargeant currently sit on the edge with eight penalty points each, just four away from a potential race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision
Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2
Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision
Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Australian GP Two 2nd April 2024 Causing a collision

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision
Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

Read More (1/2)

Related

F1 Daniel Ricciardo Lance Stroll Logan Sargeant Chinese Grand Prix
F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification after penalty CHAOS
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification after penalty CHAOS

  • Yesterday 16:57
  • 1
'Red Bull monster cannot be stopped' - GPFans Chinese GP Hot Takes
GPFans Hot Takes

'Red Bull monster cannot be stopped' - GPFans Chinese GP Hot Takes

  • Yesterday 15:57

Latest News

F1 News

Rosberg reveals Wolff MISTAKE in managing infamous Hamilton dynamic

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Driver facing rare race ban after Chinese GP CHAOS

  • 2 hours ago
Andretti F1 Entry

Sky pundit admits Andretti 'not going away' in F1 entry bid

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News

Wolff reveals Mercedes UPGRADE plans for Miami GP

  • Today 10:57
Chinese Grand Prix

'Inspector Hamilton' in genius move to learn Red Bull secrets

  • Today 09:57
  • 1
Chinese Grand Prix

FIA confirm F1 team PUNISHMENT after causing injury

  • Today 09:12
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x