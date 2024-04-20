Hamilton rues Mercedes mistakes over key F1 decision

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes may have done things 'differently', if they look back on the start of their season with hindsight.

Mercedes have had a poor start to the season, with 2023's inconsistencies still not properly ironed out and a W15 car that has fallen behind their Formula 1 rivals.

READ MORE: Hamilton to open Wolff talks at Mercedes amid Ferrari F1 move uncertainty

READ MORE: FIA confirm penalty verdict after official PROTEST

Having finished second in last season's constructors' championship, there had been hope that Mercedes could get closer to the dominant Red Bull team in 2024, and maybe challenge for their first race victory since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, Ferrari and McLaren both sit ahead of the team in this year's constructors' standings, and they are just ahead of fifth-placed Aston Martin.

Hamilton, who will head to Ferrari in 2025 and is in his final season with Mercedes, has had a particularly poor start to the season, not finishing higher than seventh in any of the first four grand prix races - although he did claim a highly respectable second place at the Chinese sprint.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals MIXED feelings from Mercedes employees over Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton has struggled in 2024

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Mercedes bringing 'learnings' to China

Now, heading into the Chinese GP weekend, Hamilton has said that little progress has been made with his drive, and that the team are still ruing missed opportunities during the winter break.

“Nothing’s changed with our car, so it’s going to be the same car this weekend,” he told media.

“But we understand it a little bit more. We look on the last weekend, we did make improvements and so bringing some of those learnings into this weekend. And then on top of that, some new direction again.

“I think if we could go back, you would have done things differently. That’s hindsight and experience.

“So we’re trying to bring that here this weekend and see if we can implement some of those changes we would have done perhaps further in Suzuka and hopefully that can find us a bit of performance.”

READ MORE: Hamilton WARNED by Ferrari chief over performance levels

Related