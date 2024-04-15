F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split
A new report has revealed a vast difference between Formula 1 team principals' net worth.
Key Red Bull F1 figure gives honest Verstappen opinion after team split
A key figure linked with the world champion Red Bull team has given their honest opinion on Max Verstappen, after their decision to split from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
Hamilton driving Ferrari fans 'CRAZY' insists F1 championship rival
A former Formula 1 championship rival has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025.
Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans
Daniel Ricciardo's interactions with fans take a surprising turn as the Aussie driver revealed he sometimes has second thoughts.
Rare drunk Schumacher story revealed by fierce F1 rival
Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has shared a surprising anecdote about a night out with Michael Schumacher.
