F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split

A new report has revealed a vast difference between Formula 1 team principals' net worth.

Key Red Bull F1 figure gives honest Verstappen opinion after team split

A key figure linked with the world champion Red Bull team has given their honest opinion on Max Verstappen, after their decision to split from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Hamilton driving Ferrari fans 'CRAZY' insists F1 championship rival

A former Formula 1 championship rival has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025.

Ricciardo admits regrets after hoodwinking fans

Daniel Ricciardo's interactions with fans take a surprising turn as the Aussie driver revealed he sometimes has second thoughts.

Rare drunk Schumacher story revealed by fierce F1 rival

Formula 1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has shared a surprising anecdote about a night out with Michael Schumacher.

  • Yesterday 23:57
  • Yesterday 20:29

F1 legend casts DOUBTS over Hamilton Ferrari move

  • 23 minutes ago
Verstappen takes BRUTAL swipe at Red Bull team-mate Perez

  • 1 hour ago
  • 3 hours ago
  • Yesterday 23:57
  • Yesterday 22:57
  • Yesterday 21:57
